My first attempt at a Mock

D

Dolfan4life

Nov 19, 2001
790
90
  • 5
    Derrick Brown
    , IDL
  • 18
    Isaiah Simmons
    , LB
  • 26
    J.K. Dobbins
    , RB
  • 39
    Nick Harris
    , IOL
  • 56
    Josh Jones
    , OT
  • 70
    Trey Adams
    , OT
  • 135
    John Simpson
    , IOL
  • 144
    Lynn Bowden
    , WR
  • 147
    J.R. Reed
    , S
Wanted to address O line early but Derrick Brown just looks to be so good and he’s not lasting long. Simmons there at 18 was another too good to pass up.

Then got the RB and hopefully some stud O line

Bowden is just an alpha football player that this WR crew could benefit from

Last pick hell I just threw a dart at the board which may be better than Tannenbaums strategy
 
