My first attempt at a Mock

Dolfan4life
Starter
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2001
- Messages
- 790
- Reaction score
- 90
- 5
Derrick Brown
, IDL
- 18
Isaiah Simmons
, LB
- 26
J.K. Dobbins
, RB
- 39
Nick Harris
, IOL
- 56
Josh Jones
, OT
- 70
Trey Adams
, OT
- 135
John Simpson
, IOL
- 144
Lynn Bowden
, WR
- 147
J.R. Reed
, S
Then got the RB and hopefully some stud O line
Bowden is just an alpha football player that this WR crew could benefit from
Last pick hell I just threw a dart at the board which may be better than Tannenbaums strategy