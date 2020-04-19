My Mock - Rounds 1-3 with a few sleepers

Dolfansal
Starter
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2005
- Messages
- 338
- Reaction score
- 115
I love our free agent defensive pick ups so far.
Round 1 - Tua
Round 1 - Austin Jackson/Andrew Thomas
Round 1 - Tyler Bladasz/Caesar Ruiz
Round 2 - Henry Ruggs - His rapport with Tua will be amazing.
Round 2 - Antione Winfield Jr
Round 3 - Dylan Moses. - First round talent if not for the knee injury
Later round guys I Love!!!
AJ Dillon - This guy is a bull. He will be like Derrick Henry
Lynn Bowden Jr - WR/RB Kentucky - All purpose stud
Alex Highsmith DE Charlotte
Joe Bachie LB Mich St
