My Mock - Rounds 1-3 with a few sleepers

I love our free agent defensive pick ups so far.



Round 1 - Tua

Round 1 - Austin Jackson/Andrew Thomas

Round 1 - Tyler Bladasz/Caesar Ruiz

Round 2 - Henry Ruggs - His rapport with Tua will be amazing.

Round 2 - Antione Winfield Jr

Round 3 - Dylan Moses. - First round talent if not for the knee injury



Later round guys I Love!!!

AJ Dillon - This guy is a bull. He will be like Derrick Henry

Lynn Bowden Jr - WR/RB Kentucky - All purpose stud

Alex Highsmith DE Charlotte

Joe Bachie LB Mich St