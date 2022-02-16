 My Offseason Plan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ahmajokester

Free Agency
Sign Devante Adams, WR, Green Bay (4 Years / $96 Mil)
Sign Laken Tomlinson, OG, San Francisco (3 Years / $27 Mil)
Sign Alex Cappa, OG, Tampa Bay (4 Years / $37 Mil)
Sign Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas (4 Years / $55Mil)
Re-sign Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE (3 Years / $45Mil)
Restructure Byron Jones
Let Mike Gesicki go

(All FA contracts are at or above Spotrac projected contract)

Draft-day Trade
This is where I'll catch some heat, but stick with me. I would trade Xavien Howard. I do this for a few reasons: 1) I do not know Xavien Howard as a man, so this is me taking what little I am able to observe and drawing a conclusion (pure speculation), but... X strikes me as a me-person. Someone who values his own stats and accolades above the team win. This will not sit well with McD and I think he will try to move him for this alone; 2) Trading X saves nearly $10Mil on the cap, making it possible/easier to make some of the FA signings above; and 3) X is 28 - at some point his skills are going to decline. Trent McDuffie (see below) is 21 and will be on a much cheaper rookie contract.

I originally had this trade with Baltimore since rumor has it they were interested last year, but Baltimore doesn't have the cap room to take on his contract. I think the Chargers would be the likely partner if we did try to move X. They have the cap room to afford him and they're number 1 need is arguably a #1 alpha CB, and preferably a veteran since their other starter is pretty young.

Projected Trade: Miami trades Xavien Howard and 2022 2nd Round pick (50) to LA Chargers for 2022 1st Round pick (17) and a 3rd Round pick in 2023. According to the trade value chart, this would put X's value at a late 1st Round pick, which I think is fair given his age/contract/skills. Miami picks up an extra 3rd Round pick next year in the process in typical Grier fashion.

Draft
1 (17) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington {Scouting Report} {Highlights}
1 (29) - Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College {Scouting Report}
3 (101) - Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU {Scouting Report} {Highlights}
4 (119) - BPA
4 (123) - BPA
5 (157) - D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State {Scouting Report} {Highlights}
6 (199) - John Chenal, FB, Wisconsin
7 (222) - Punter?

And what we all want to know, Projected Starting Offensive Line
A. Jackson (LT)_L. Tomlinson (LG)_Z.Johnson (C)_A. Cappa (RG)_R. Hunt / L. Eichenberg (RT)

I think OG is arguably the most important position on McD's OL and so they go with solid, experienced vets there that they know can play in the system. Other benefit is it puts the rookie (C) and guys that need extra coaching (AJax / Hunt / Eich) next to a vet on both sides of the line.

Other Notes
Adams paired with Waddle (and having DVP, if healthy, as a 3rd WR) makes my skin tingle. Now we can compete with the Kansas Citys / Buffalos / Cincinnatis of the AFC!
Schultz may be a one-year wonder(?), but if not, he can catch as good as Gesicki and can actually block.
Allgeier would pair really well with Salvon Ahmed (who I think could flourish in a McD offense).

Capology
Current CAP SPACE = $63 Mil
Trade X. Howard + 10
Restructure B. Jones + 8
TOTAL CAP SPACE = $81 Mil
FAs 2022 Hit = $71 Mil
Leaves $10 Mil ─ more than enough to sign rookies/fill remaining roster spots.
 
traptses said:
I just can't get behind trading away Howard. Our defense was most successful when we were able to successfully run the cover-0 defense. In order for that to work, you need to trust your DBs to lock down their man, otherwise it's going to be disastrous. We need to keep the talent we have back there
 
Durango2020 said:
I would also trade DVP and replace him with a WR drafted in the 4th round. A player consistently injured brings no value regardless of talent.
 
traptses said:
I just can’t get behind trading away Howard. Our defense was most successful when we were able to successfully run the cover-0 defense. In order for that to work, you need to trust your DBs to lock down their man, otherwise it’s going to be disastrous. We need to keep the talent we have back there
Howard is far from a lockdown corner. He is a ballhawk, which you live and die by. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player, but a cover man he is not. Lets not forget the times he gave up on plays this year either. That said, Im hesitant to release him without a solid replacement, though OP has that accounted for in McDuffie. But I personally don't want another high round CB, so im torn. For me in the end it depends on what shenanigans he plans on pulling about contract stuff this year and what/if Miami does about it.

2021
Solo Tackles: 51st
Interceptions: 4th
Targets: 18th
Receptions Allowed: 31st

202
Solo Tackles: 35th
Interceptions: 1st
Targets: 11th
Receptions Allowed: 29th
 
Virginia99 said:
Good job putting in the time on this. Just can't go with AJ and Eich as starting tackles. I think we can work with Eich, but not both. That could an epic disaster and scuttle any hope for improvement.
 
