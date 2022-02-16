My Offseason Plan

traptses said: I just can’t get behind trading away Howard. Our defense was most successful when we were able to successfully run the cover-0 defense. In order for that to work, you need to trust your DBs to lock down their man, otherwise it’s going to be disastrous. We need to keep the talent we have back there Click to expand...

Howard is far from a lockdown corner. He is a ballhawk, which you live and die by. Don't get me wrong, he is a great player, but a cover man he is not. Lets not forget the times he gave up on plays this year either. That said, Im hesitant to release him without a solid replacement, though OP has that accounted for in McDuffie. But I personally don't want another high round CB, so im torn. For me in the end it depends on what shenanigans he plans on pulling about contract stuff this year and what/if Miami does about it.2021Solo Tackles: 51stInterceptions: 4thTargets: 18thReceptions Allowed: 31st202Solo Tackles: 35thInterceptions: 1stTargets: 11thReceptions Allowed: 29th