 My opinion on Waddle from the stands | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My opinion on Waddle from the stands

Bumrush

Bumrush

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 27, 2002
Messages
1,668
Reaction score
868
I know it's early and I know it's hard to assess a player in light pads but I'll give it a go.

Waddle commands an immediate presence on the field. He walks around with a look of supreme confidence and is engaged at all times.

His quickness is obvious the second you see him break the LOS. Dude is fast.

His fluidity and route running is smooth and flawless. That coupled with his speed will make him an impossible cover.

I don't say this lightly but Waddle already looks like the best player on offense. He's got that superstar swag on the field and really stands above his peers on the practice field. Dude seems to be oozing talent and enthusiasm.

We may have Tyreek 2.0 in Miami and Tua is going to be elevated because of it.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,766
Reaction score
1,226
I think we may need to have six receivers every Sunday and 2-3 guys stashed away on the practice squad. We have some depth and talent, but almost every one of our receivers has an injury history. One of the better traits of this offense and Tua is that one guy is not the centerpiece of the offense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom