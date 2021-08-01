My opinion on Waddle from the stands

I know it's early and I know it's hard to assess a player in light pads but I'll give it a go.



Waddle commands an immediate presence on the field. He walks around with a look of supreme confidence and is engaged at all times.



His quickness is obvious the second you see him break the LOS. Dude is fast.



His fluidity and route running is smooth and flawless. That coupled with his speed will make him an impossible cover.



I don't say this lightly but Waddle already looks like the best player on offense. He's got that superstar swag on the field and really stands above his peers on the practice field. Dude seems to be oozing talent and enthusiasm.



We may have Tyreek 2.0 in Miami and Tua is going to be elevated because of it.