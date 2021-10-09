 My optimism on Tua coming back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My optimism on Tua coming back

Last year when Tua stepped in, he was walking into a winning streak with a dominate defence. He was basically told to not f*** things up, manage the game, the defence will carry this team. This of course can make a player timid and hesitant. This year Tua is walking into a 1-4 team (4 straight losses) with a defence thats being torched. Not only do I see the coaches opening up the playbook for Tua but the pressure on Tua from "dont mess this up" (restrictive energy) to "go get us back in this" (liberating energy) would be alleviating.

Also of course it helps that he will play the Jags and Atlanta his first 2 games back as well.
 
Are we even sure Tua is back after Tampa? I'm not sure we can just "open up the playbook" without getting him killed. Let's not forget about this line situation. I'm sure the Jags and ATL see us on the schedule and wanna open up their playbooks too.
 
It couldn’t hurt but
Let’s be real we are the Jags and Atlanta right now. They are thinking along the same lines, we have the Dolphins
 
He wont make a difference. The majority of the fanbase do not have the patience to wait for him to develop into Drew Brees 2.0. Being drafted top 5.. he will always be compared to Herbert, if he is anything less by end of year 2.. he won't make it here in Miami. The decision making of management is now magnified.. multiple 1st round picks, still no real QB and OL.
 
