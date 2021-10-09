My optimism on Tua coming back

Last year when Tua stepped in, he was walking into a winning streak with a dominate defence. He was basically told to not f*** things up, manage the game, the defence will carry this team. This of course can make a player timid and hesitant. This year Tua is walking into a 1-4 team (4 straight losses) with a defence thats being torched. Not only do I see the coaches opening up the playbook for Tua but the pressure on Tua from "dont mess this up" (restrictive energy) to "go get us back in this" (liberating energy) would be alleviating.



Also of course it helps that he will play the Jags and Atlanta his first 2 games back as well.