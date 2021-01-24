My Pick for OC

CpuFan
Joe Bleymaier
PASS GAME ANALYST/ASSISTANT QUARTERBACKS
BiographyJoe Bleymaier enters his fifth season with the Chiefs and third as the pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. Bleymaier served as an offensive quality control coach for two seasons (2016-17). He came to Kansas City after previously spending three seasons at the University of Colorado as a quality control coach (2013-15).
https://www.chiefs.com/team/coaches-roster/joe-bleymaier