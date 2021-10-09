My Revised Phins Game-Watching Philosophy

Up til now it was painful living and dying (figuratively of course) with every first down, successful play, missed tackle, other miscues and bad ref calls (on both sides of the ball). We had something to play for and a lot to prove.



At this point, maybe the Phins will catch fire and achieve what's now improbable, but given the personnel decisions up above and on the field, the dubious calls and refusals to try anything different, I have morphed into a cynical state.



As a result, I will watch the games going forward without dread, without foreboding, and essentially without an emotional investment. I will anticipate and expect worst yet happy to be pleasantly surprised otherwise... which as generally a cynic, is the way I approach many IRL issues.



I'm looking forward to tomorrow's game; would be thrilled to be pleasantly surprised, but not let myself get upset. (I know, easy for me to say now, LOL)