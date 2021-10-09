 My Revised Phins Game-Watching Philosophy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Revised Phins Game-Watching Philosophy

Vaark

Vaark

Apr 29, 2007
35,563
42,472
Left turn and down road from Aldi
Up til now it was painful living and dying (figuratively of course) with every first down, successful play, missed tackle, other miscues and bad ref calls (on both sides of the ball). We had something to play for and a lot to prove.

At this point, maybe the Phins will catch fire and achieve what's now improbable, but given the personnel decisions up above and on the field, the dubious calls and refusals to try anything different, I have morphed into a cynical state.

As a result, I will watch the games going forward without dread, without foreboding, and essentially without an emotional investment. I will anticipate and expect worst yet happy to be pleasantly surprised otherwise... which as generally a cynic, is the way I approach many IRL issues.

I'm looking forward to tomorrow's game; would be thrilled to be pleasantly surprised, but not let myself get upset. (I know, easy for me to say now, LOL)
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Mar 13, 2006
2,462
3,725
Trinidad
It’s called PTSD
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Dec 1, 2005
4,816
4,852
Miami
I have given up on the GM and I am savoring a win or loss.

It is a win win for me as of now. Lmao. Yes, this is how far we have fallen as a franchise. When I said Gase was trash for years, a lot of you ridiculed me. Same thing is happening with Chris Grier now.
 
G

gofins60

Sep 26, 2011
2,530
1,345
Allentown, PA
Same here. Watching their pathetic play against the Colts, I decided that anyone responsible for this debacle needs to be held accountable, and the only way that would happen is with losses. So, while I'd love to see a victory each week, I'm not going to get upset when they play bad. I'm going to laugh, and enjoy the clown show.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Mar 1, 2004
15,034
7,872
Calgary Alberta
I haven’t watched but one Dolphin game from start to finish since Tannehill left - Tua Vs Kyler and maybe 2 in the last ten years I call that cynical
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
16,642
12,536
New Jersey
At practice someone should flip a ball to our GM and then shout, “smear the Grier!!!” That’s one way to run him out - in an ambulance.
 
