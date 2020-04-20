My Sleeper Quarterback -- Anthony Gordon

This thread is kind of mirroring one I started about James Morgan; same thoughts, different player.

I agree with SF DFan that if we can grab a later round developmental guy we like, do it. I do understand the arguments against, but with where we are(not ready to really challenge yet), needing a QB, you bring in guys. You be unorthodox if you have to. Take Tua at 5, fine; double up and grab Morgan or Gordon later. We have so many picks, it can't hurt to use a 5th rounder on one. I would not take one at 56 if we took a QB in the first. I would not pick one before the 5th. But QB's come from all over and you just never know. We can PSquad that 5th rounder if we like. Or if he stinks it up in camp we just cut him. It is worth a shot for just a 5th round pick. You have to flip over lots of rocks.

I also agree that it depends a lot on how they view Rosen. That is the unknown wild card here. But next year, Tua, Rosen, Morgan/Gordon wouldn't be a bad thing, and then keep the better of QB2 and QB3 moving forward after next season, when we should start to be a threat to be competitive.