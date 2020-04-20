My Sleeper Quarterback -- Anthony Gordon

NFL Network re-aired the Senior Bowl and I thought Anthony Gordon looked good as a potential steal later in the draft. Doesn't have a super strong arm, but I like his poise, he can throw from different platforms, and seems to use his eyes really well. If I'm Miami I take a flyer on a quarterback later in the draft and someone like Gordon could be a fit.
 
I would not take fliers, roll dice, or see how it goes. I would draft a QB and give him the four-year window, give him the reins. How many fliers is enough? We will take a flier on Tua because we just have to take a shot at greatness, and then someone else, and another. How many rolls of dice is enough?
If they draft Tua, which they will, because obviously they cannot afford not to draft him, there is pressure, then what do they need Gordon for?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
NFL Network re-aired the Senior Bowl and I thought Anthony Gordon looked good as a potential steal later in the draft. Doesn't have a super strong arm, but I like his poise, he can throw from different platforms, and seems to use his eyes really well. If I'm Miami I take a flyer on a quarterback later in the draft and someone like Gordon could be a fit.
Do realize how many QB’s have put up numbers in that offense?
 
If Miami takes a QB early why would they want another young QB?

They would already have Rosen and like him or not he is a better option than any Day 3 guy is going to be.

And after Fitz leaves do you want a QB room that has Rosen and 2 2nd year guys?

Unless the Fins don't even value Rosen as a backup this makes no sense.

And the myth of finding a legit starting QB on Day 3 in the modern NFL(don't bring up Roger Staubachor Bart Starr please) is just that, a myth.

Tom Brady(20 years ago) and guys like Mark Brunell(round 5 '93)Brad Johnson(round 9 '92) Mark Rypien(round 6 '86).

Drafting QB's late is for finding backups.
 
jimthefin said:
If Miami takes a QB early why would they want another young QB?

They would already have Rosen and like him or not he is a better option than any Day 3 guy is going to be.

And after Fitz leaves do you want a QB room that has Rosen and 2 2nd year guys?

Unless the Fins don't even value Rosen as a backup this makes no sense.

And the myth of finding a legit starting QB on Day 3 in the modern NFL(don't bring up Roger Staubachor Bart Starr please) is just that, a myth.

Tom Brady(20 years ago) and guys like Mark Brunell(round 5 '93)Brad Johnson(round 9 '92) Mark Rypien(round 6 '86).

Drafting QB's late is for finding backups.
Well, simply because you never know how things will shake out. Miami has 14 picks. If Tua is selected, the team will need a strong backup. Maybe Rosen is the guy. If not, I would look for someone later in the draft.
 
Anthony Gordon is a stud. Quick release throws over the top side arm shovel passes etc. Great mechanics. Also took him in my draft. Rosen sucks.
1587451524673.png
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Well, simply because you never know how things will shake out. Miami has 14 picks. If Tua is selected, the team will need a strong backup. Maybe Rosen is the guy. If not, I would look for someone later in the draft.
It is much more likely that they add their future QB early and he sits behind Fitz for a year.After Fitz leaves the young QB takes over and Rosen is the backup.If they are not comfortable with Rosen they go find a solid veteran backup to sit behind the kid.

I don't see the sense in having a young QB backed up by another young QB with zero playing experience.

I think you could do a lot worse than Rosen for your backup.
 
Yeah I had to take him at 56 the draft previous someone took him at 37. I don't think he will go that early though.
 
jimthefin said:
It is much more likely that they add their future QB early and he sits behind Fitz for a year.After Fitz leaves the young QB takes over and Rosen is the backup.If they are not comfortable with Rosen they go find a solid veteran backup to sit behind the kid.

I don't see the sense in having a young QB backed up by another young QB with zero playing experience.

I think you could do a lot worse than Rosen for your backup.
The unknown variable is Rosen. If Miami sees enough in him to at least be a solid backup then I agree with you.
 
This thread is kind of mirroring one I started about James Morgan; same thoughts, different player.
I agree with SF DFan that if we can grab a later round developmental guy we like, do it. I do understand the arguments against, but with where we are(not ready to really challenge yet), needing a QB, you bring in guys. You be unorthodox if you have to. Take Tua at 5, fine; double up and grab Morgan or Gordon later. We have so many picks, it can't hurt to use a 5th rounder on one. I would not take one at 56 if we took a QB in the first. I would not pick one before the 5th. But QB's come from all over and you just never know. We can PSquad that 5th rounder if we like. Or if he stinks it up in camp we just cut him. It is worth a shot for just a 5th round pick. You have to flip over lots of rocks.
I also agree that it depends a lot on how they view Rosen. That is the unknown wild card here. But next year, Tua, Rosen, Morgan/Gordon wouldn't be a bad thing, and then keep the better of QB2 and QB3 moving forward after next season, when we should start to be a threat to be competitive.
 
Rosen is certainly less of an unknown that Gordon would be.

If Rosen was in this Draft he would go well before Gordon even with his mediocre Pro performance thus far and certainly based on his College tape vs Gordon.

And if that is wrong do we trust the guys who spent a 2nd rounder on Rosen to find some hidden gem?
 
I don't like Mike Leach so I don't trust myself to fairly evaluate any of his players. That dates to Texas Tech and will transfer to the SEC also.

I hope he loses. Otherwise I don't care about anybody on the roster.
 
