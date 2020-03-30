My take on the first 3 rounds

At 5 I like
Burrow
Tua
Chase Young
Derrick Brown
Simmons

18
OT Thomas
Becton
Wirfs
Wills
WR Jeudy
Ruggs
Lamb


26
S Mckinney
Winfield
Delpit
OT Jones
WR Jefferson
Reagor


2a
OT Cleveland
Jackson
Wilson
S Chinn
Davis
Duggar


2b
OL Niang
Ruiz
Biadasz
Cushenberry
Kindley
Hennessey

3
RB Taylor
Swift
Dobbins
Helaire
Akers


OL and safety are big needs. To qualify, once we have a safety drafted, the other safeties would not be a priority. I would love to get a qb, a safety, a rb, 2ot, and a center in the first 3 rounds. I would not reach to do it though. Well I’d reach a little.
 
That #18 spot will be very interesting assuming Miami keeps that pick. I could see one of the top four tackles if one drops. McKinney is also a player to watch there. I think he'd be a perfect fit.

I would love to be able to get Swift or Taylor in the 3rd, but can't see either of them lasting that long. Hard to predict where the run on running backs will begin, but likely early second round.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
That #18 spot will be very interesting assuming Miami keeps that pick. I could see one of the top four tackles if one drops. McKinney is also a player to watch there. I think he'd be a perfect fit.

I would love to be able to get Swift or Taylor in the 3rd, but can't see either of them lasting that long. Hard to predict where the run on running backs will begin, but likely early second round.
If things fall right and you get QB, OT, S all in the first round, that would free you up to take a RB in the 2nd.
 
