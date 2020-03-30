My take on the first 3 rounds

At 5 I like
Burrow
Tua
Chase Young
Derrick Brown
Simmons
18
OT Thomas
Becton
Wirfs
Wills
WR Jeudy
Ruggs
Lamb
26
S Mckinney
Winfield
Delpit
OT Jones
WR Jefferson
Reagor
2a
OT Cleveland
Jackson
Wilson
S Chinn
Davis
Duggar
2b
OL Niang
Ruiz
Biadasz
Cushenberry
Kindley
Hennessey
3
RB Taylor
Swift
Dobbins
Helaire
Akers
OL and safety are big needs. To qualify, once we have a safety drafted, the other safeties would not be a priority. I would love to get a qb, a safety, a rb, 2ot, and a center in the first 3 rounds. I would not reach to do it though. Well I’d reach a little.
