My Tua uniform swap

So here is my uniform swap. I can't speak to the other swaps out there but I start by removing all the old logos from the Bama uniform and adjusting the colors so that everything is all white. Once that is done I add the Dolphin's colors and place all the logos and numbers by hand. I will be using this swap for my annual schedule wallpaper for VIP members. So if you would like that version you will have to subscribe to VIP. Regular members will be getting a version that features Don Shula.And let me just state for the record I will NOT be doing a throwback version (as there are plenty of those out there and it is not the team's current uniform). I will also not be making any other changes to this one. Including the football. I know it isn't the proper one but the uniform swap is the point. I also added a watermark to prevent it from being used as easily by others.Enjoy.Here is a larger version from my DeviantArt page