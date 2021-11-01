 My wife thought I needed one more Dolphins shirt..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My wife thought I needed one more Dolphins shirt.....

I have about 45 Dolphins T shirts and another 15 or so to work out in. I really don't need any more gear.

Today, my wife and 3 sons said we have a little gift for you. " we can tell You have been working so hard and we can really tell
how frustrated you are with your mighty mighty Miami Dolphins, so we got you a little something.. I was taken back and honored. I was like seriously?

Then I opened up the gift and I was like seriously......
 

