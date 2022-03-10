My wish-list in FA (slow football day)

Attempting to be reasonable with our cap and team needs, I would like to see the following guys pursued in FA: We should be able to afford Brown, Allen and Kirk (my top 3 FA choices).



Offensive Line:

1. Trent Brown (Huge RT weakens our divisional opponent). Tua's blind side and removes Jessie Davis.

2. Ryan Jensen or Brian Allen or Ben Jones for center. Moves Dieter to backup center and guard.

2a. If those guys don't work then Laken Tomilinson.



WR:

1a. Christian Kirk

1b. DJ Chark



There are other WR's but don't want to overspend nor take a risk on an injured player. Draft 1 receiver early and consider keeping Parker as 4th receiver.



DE:

Need to fill the possible void from Ogbah leaving. Nwosu? Draft?



CB:

If Jones or Howard get traded we need JC Jackson.