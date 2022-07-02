My Worst Fear of Tyreek and Tua

My worst fear actually should be everyones fear. Ok, now If Tua becomes the Bama version of himself, he will be spreading that ball around. So, Will Tyreek get uptight and discouraged, is he that "ME" type of player or is he a Team player?



Last year Waddle was the go to guy, obviously he was the one getting open and making plays, along with the help of Gesicki. Now we got 2 Speedsters, Cdub, g-sicks, e-zuks, and RBS to implement the ground game. The ball WILL go around if all goes to plan (and OL improves).



Remember what Jeudy, Ridley, Irv Smith, and Devonta bacame after Hurts was replaced by Tua?? Theres No doubt He helped their draft stock, not the legs of Jalen Hurts. Everybody eats!! I get it, the team will depend on Tyreek to take over a game or two, but Its not gonna always be a One man show. I guess we will see how things play out.