Myles Gaskin discussion can he stick

The one thing I have not liked about Gaskin is that I can never remember him just lowering his head and taking on a DB like he was going to destroy him. I do remember him running out of bounds to avoid contact numerous times. I think the spurts of excitement we have seen from Gaskin is due to the numerous touches he gets. This is because they have failed to bring in a great producer while ha has been a Dolphin. Yet, they have tried every year, thus also telling Gaskin and us that they are not satisfied with what they have. This year they paid a lot for Edmonds, then added two proven guys and Gaskin will likely be fighting a losing battle for a roster spot this year.