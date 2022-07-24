Myles Gaskin discussion can he stick

phintim
A 7 th round pick in 2019 that has been written off these past 3 years by many posters but he somehow has stuck around.
Those same 3 years we brought in veteran running backs that ended up duds.
Negatives on Myles usually brought up are his size, lack of speed and dances behind the line instead of hitting the hole faster.
Positives He catches the ball out of the backfield fairly well, willing blocker and has been our leading rusher these past 2 years.
While his stats are not stellar just like Tua and Fitz he was running behind the worst oline in the NFL and succeeded more than the more than the more heralded veteran free agents running backs recruited here.
Will he pull it off again. Thoughts?
Will he pull it off again. Thoughts?
