Myles Gaskin discussion can he stick

A 7 th round pick in 2019 that has been written off these past 3 years by many posters but he somehow has stuck around.
Those same 3 years we brought in veteran running backs that ended up duds.
Negatives on Myles usually brought up are his size, lack of speed and dances behind the line instead of hitting the hole faster.
Positives He catches the ball out of the backfield fairly well, willing blocker and has been our leading rusher these past 2 years.
While his stats are not stellar just like Tua and Fitz he was running behind the worst oline in the NFL and succeeded more than the more than the more heralded veteran free agents running backs recruited here.
Will he pull it off again. Thoughts?
 
I like the kid. I don't think he is equipped to be an every down back, or workhorse. On the other hand, you could do a lot worse for a #3/4 back on an NFL roster. He is dependable as far as assignment soundness, relatively durable, and proven at this level.

That being said, he is also expendable, as he is due2.5m (non guaranteed) this year. It isn't a lot, but it isn't chump change either, and if there is another, cheaper option that is either his equal, or shows to have a good upside potential down the road, I can see letting him go.

I like to see underdogs succeed, but keep or cut are both fine by me.
 
First, I agree, the OL made him look bad.
Given that, I don't see him as being a starting NFL RB for any team. 3rd or 4th - possible. The problem is, there are a OT of RBs with the talent to be a 3rd or 4th. I'll not write him off, but, he's in for a fight.
 
If White and/or Doaks show anything, I can see Gasky, Ahmed, and Michel all getting the big heave-ho.

With Ingold I don't see us keeping 4 halfbacks.

Edmonds
Mostert
White/Doaky

has a nice ring to it.

But it's likely

Edmonds
Mostert
Michel
 
catches the ball well and was never used enough for me in that capacity.

Beyond that he is a pretty ordinary back and Miami has added 3 guys who are better than him pending health of course.

I am hoping they can move him for a late round pick or a player but he probably gets cut as he would save the team 2.5 million with virtually no dead money.
 
The one thing I have not liked about Gaskin is that I can never remember him just lowering his head and taking on a DB like he was going to destroy him. I do remember him running out of bounds to avoid contact numerous times. I think the spurts of excitement we have seen from Gaskin is due to the numerous touches he gets. This is because they have failed to bring in a great producer while ha has been a Dolphin. Yet, they have tried every year, thus also telling Gaskin and us that they are not satisfied with what they have. This year they paid a lot for Edmonds, then added two proven guys and Gaskin will likely be fighting a losing battle for a roster spot this year.
 
Gaskin was a great pick for us. And you have to assume Studesville likes him so you can never count him out. But he's painfully average at most things other than catching the ball out of the backfield. He ran behind a poor line but even other journeyman level backs looked better than him behind the same line. IMO it was mostly b/c he dances to much and lacks explosiveness. Unfortunately for him, that trait is prioritized even more in the Shanahan systems. Additionally he's the second highest paid back on the roster. IMO he's definitely behind Mostert, Edmonds, Michel and likely behind Ahmed and White too. I don't see the value in what at best amounts to an insurance policy in case of multiple injuries.
 
I suspect he might.

It really all depends on how McDaniel feels about him. I am not trying to be "trite", but I suspect how he and our other RBs relate to our new HC, will have a lot more "weight" than many give that type of relationship credit for.
 
Versatility seems to be important to McDaniel.
 
I just don't see what others see in our backs. especially Edmunds. Michel is the power back that I think best fits MM grinding style. While he doesn't have the versatility he can break tackles and move the chains. I see Michel getting more carries than Edmunds with Mostert 2nd. Edmunds will get more carries early until they see he can't find holes unless they're HUGE. With an OL that is one Armstead injury away from being worse than last year I don't see any chance Edmunds averages 4 ypc behind our dumpster fire of an OL.
If we don't bring in a starting center I think we will look back at last year's OL as the "good ol days".
 
