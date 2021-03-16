Najee Harris

I don’t get the infatuation some of us (not me) have with him.please explain..pretty please..I see the gaudy stats and power and improved hands as a receiving threat..also see someone not quite fast enough and someone who may have had the stats he did because of the absolute ballers he played with at alabama..best online and qb and wr’s etc..that doesn’t always translate to the nfl...more often than not it doesn’t, actually..this side of Derrick Henry..so I just want to hear everyone out and keep an open mind..what makes him worthy of a top 10 or 15 or 20 pick?!discuss..