Najee Harris

Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
330
Reaction score
162
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
I don’t get the infatuation some of us (not me) have with him.

please explain..pretty please..

I see the gaudy stats and power and improved hands as a receiving threat..also see someone not quite fast enough and someone who may have had the stats he did because of the absolute ballers he played with at alabama..best online and qb and wr’s etc..

that doesn’t always translate to the nfl...more often than not it doesn’t, actually..this side of Derrick Henry..

so I just want to hear everyone out and keep an open mind..what makes him worthy of a top 10 or 15 or 20 pick?!

discuss..

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
1,579
Reaction score
2,249
Location
Everywhere
I haven't seen anyone push even sub 15. 1b maybe and that's early but if you want him sure. There's a few parts to it in his speed and skill-set and putting bama players together.

I'm not against a runner on him at 1b, I think he would be a valuable asset but I could surely look elsewhere for a workhorse back.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
330
Reaction score
162
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
E30M3 said:
I haven't seen anyone push even sub 15. 1b maybe and that's early but if you want him sure. There's a few parts to it in his speed and skill-set and putting bama players together.

I'm not against a runner on him at 1b, I think he would be a valuable asset but I could surely look elsewhere for a workhorse back.
Yeah..I saw casserly (former Gm) put him in the top 10..only mock I’ve seen w/ him in top 10
 
M

Mnchstrcityblues79

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 14, 2019
Messages
122
Reaction score
164
Age
41
Location
North Carolina
Gatorboy999120 said:
I don’t get the infatuation some of us (not me) have with him.

please explain..pretty please..

I see the gaudy stats and power and improved hands as a receiving threat..also see someone not quite fast enough and someone who may have had the stats he did because of the absolute ballers he played with at alabama..best online and qb and wr’s etc..

that doesn’t always translate to the nfl...more often than not it doesn’t, actually..this side of Derrick Henry..

so I just want to hear everyone out and keep an open mind..what makes him worthy of a top 10 or 15 or 20 pick?!

discuss..

🤔 🧐 💭
There isn't ever a guarantee that a college player is going to produce in the NFL its just popular to discount RB's as early-round picks.

With respect to his speed, I don't think I agree. He is the definition of fast enough. No reason to have a Ferrari in the garage if you can't go over 55.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,978
Reaction score
2,657
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
He has existing chemistry with Tua so that's key. He also can pass block and he's a fine receiver out of the backfield and a miss match. He has excellent vision and balance and is fantastic at making would be tackler's miss. He'll get us 1200 yards on the ground and catch plenty of balls. He's great at moving the chains and knows how to find the end zone. What's not to like, btw, he's not a fumbler. We could do a lot worse than Najee Harris.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
330
Reaction score
162
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
Mnchstrcityblues79 said:
There isn't ever a guarantee that a college player is going to produce in the NFL its just popular to discount RB's as early-round picks.

With respect to his speed, I don't think I agree. He is the definition of fast enough. No reason to have a Ferrari in the garage if you can't go over 55.
I’ll be interested in seeing what he runs..my point also is I’m not touching a rb at 18..trade down from 18 to 24-32 or up to 24-32 with our second round picks/third round picks given up..maybe..I like najee..not as much as Travis e. Or j. Williams..but..not so early..I don’t think he’s “can’t miss” enough that “early” in the draft with the other two I mentioned being as good or better, to me!
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,468
Reaction score
4,044
I will be happy with any one of the four backs but have to say Williams and ETN intrigue me
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
330
Reaction score
162
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
BSQ said:
He has existing chemistry with Tua so that's key. He also can pass block and he's a fine receiver out of the backfield and a miss match. He has excellent vision and balance and is fantastic at making would be tackler's miss. He'll get us 1200 yards on the ground and catch plenty of balls. He's great at moving the chains and knows how to find the end zone. What's not to like, btw, he's not a fumbler. We could do a lot worse than Najee Harris.
But again..you’d take him @ 18? 🤔 that’s my main issue!!!
 
M

Mnchstrcityblues79

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 14, 2019
Messages
122
Reaction score
164
Age
41
Location
North Carolina
Gatorboy999120 said:
I’ll be interested in seeing what he runs..my point also is I’m not touching a rb at 18..trade down from 18 to 24-32 or up to 24-32 with our second round picks/third round picks given up..maybe..I like najee..not as much as Travis e. Or j. Williams..but..not so early..I don’t think he’s “can’t miss” enough that “early” in the draft with the other two I mentioned being as good or better, to me!
I don't necessarily disagree with a late first early second valuation but I don't believe he makes it past 20
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,978
Reaction score
2,657
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
I had a feeling it was drafting any RB that high that you're against. Travis and Williams are both super players, I just prefer Najee because of the chemistry with Tua. If we screw around we'll miss all three. We did that last year and suffered for it.
 
