Apparently, as was mentioned in the draft thread, some in the league are thinking he has a torn pec and a meniscus injury that could force him to sit out a year. If this was an isolated issue, he'd probably be off the board by now. Problem is, he has a laundry list of injuries throughout his career. That, combined with his size, and ILB not being a "premium" position, is why he's sliding hard and why no team will likely give up further draft capital to trade up and get him.