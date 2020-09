Ronnie Bass said: The curse of living in NJ is you have not one but two football teams to screw us over watching the Dolphins up here. Click to expand...

I live in upstate NY. It is Jets/Bills and Giants/Eagles every single week. Get to watch two dumpster fire teams play at 1 this Sunday. I guess it will be interesting to see how many times the broadcasters screw up and call Washington “The Redskins”.