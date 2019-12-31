NE MIA Replay on at 3. NFL network

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,056
Reaction score
809
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Something I'm noticing today that I didn't yesterday... all of the acting the cheatriots do to try and get a flag. Did NE hire James Harden as an advisor this year?

Woo! Pick Six, Eric Rowe!
 
Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
20,986
Reaction score
12,485
Location
Davie, FL
Joe Dolfan said:
Something I'm noticing today that I didn't yesterday... all of the acting the cheatriots do to try and get a flag. Did NE hire James Harden as an advisor this year?

Woo! Pick Six, Eric Rowe!
Click to expand...
you watch that first flag us and then Gilmore with his hands all over Parker- zip

glad they awarded Flores that offensive PI, good thing he challenged. He looked at that official after the reversal like wth did you all See?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Do Not Sell My Personal Information