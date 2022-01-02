Need a real OC. Who can we likely get?

Fin-Loco
This OC project is trash juice. Who can we realistically get and why do you recommend him?
I don’t agree with that at all. He’s a former Dc. Need an OC.It clear as day Flores needs to be fired! The dude has no connections, no one wants to coach under him.
What does this response mean? Try harder.Yeah we have Madden level play calling
Lol relax Fin loco. We just call silly trick plays, too many bubble screens have zero identity on O. So I was actually agreeing with youWhat does this response mean? Try harder.
Here comes the BIPOLAR Dolphins. I'm out.....It clear as day Flores needs to be fired! The dude has no connections, no one wants to coach under him.
Worst most uneducated fan base in football for sure.Here comes the BIPOLAR Dolphins. I'm out.....
I was supposed to know that from "Yeah we have Madden level play calling"?Lol relax Fin loco. We just call silly trick plays, too many bubble screens have zero identity on O. So I was actually agreeing with you
I wouldn't call bipolar lack of education. Its a condition or a diseaseWorst most uneducated fan base in football for sure.
The question is backwards brother. You need to start at the top with GM, HC, and then OC. I doubt they would be able to get a good OC in if Flores is still here. Just my two cents.This OC project is trash juice. Who can we realistically get and why do you recommend him?
Ok I’ll be sharpening my forum skills allI was supposed to know that from "Yeah we have Madden level play calling"?
Um, ok dude. How about instead of telling people to calm down, you post more effectively?
How do you come to that determination? Demo the lack of education.Worst most uneducated fan base in football for sure.
I'm good with Flores for now. Who do we get that's better?The question is backwards brother. You need to start at the top with GM, HC, and then OC. I doubt they would be able to get a good OC in if Flores is still here. Just my two cents.