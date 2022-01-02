 Need a real OC. Who can we likely get? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Need a real OC. Who can we likely get?

V

volk

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
4,716
Reaction score
2,810
I think the OC situation has improved over the middle of the season, but wouldn't mind upgrading. That said, if we turn over again, does Tua get the coach killer rep?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,144
Reaction score
36,356
Location
Land of Loco!
Martel13 said:
Lol relax Fin loco. We just call silly trick plays, too many bubble screens have zero identity on O. So I was actually agreeing with you
Click to expand...
I was supposed to know that from "Yeah we have Madden level play calling"?

Um, ok dude. How about instead of telling people to calm down, you post more effectively?
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
46,854
Reaction score
41,281
Age
57
Location
So Cal
Fin-Loco said:
This OC project is trash juice. Who can we realistically get and why do you recommend him?
Click to expand...
The question is backwards brother. You need to start at the top with GM, HC, and then OC. I doubt they would be able to get a good OC in if Flores is still here. Just my two cents. :ffic:
 
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
3,939
Reaction score
2,725
Location
Sunny Los Angeles
Fin-Loco said:
I was supposed to know that from "Yeah we have Madden level play calling"?

Um, ok dude. How about instead of telling people to calm down, you post more effectively?
Click to expand...
Ok I’ll be sharpening my forum skills all
Week for you calm down dork
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
14,144
Reaction score
36,356
Location
Land of Loco!
Fin Fan in Cali said:
The question is backwards brother. You need to start at the top with GM, HC, and then OC. I doubt they would be able to get a good OC in if Flores is still here. Just my two cents. :ffic:
Click to expand...
I'm good with Flores for now. Who do we get that's better?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom