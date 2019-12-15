Need information about 2020 game in London

fastball83 said: Hello fin fans,



French fan here, and I really would like going support our beloved dolphins in london next season.

Does anybody know the calendar date for this game and when the tickets will be available to buy ?

What website is the best and the more secure to buy ticket for this game in your opinion ?

Thanks for all informations Click to expand...

2020 NFL London Games ticket news The 2020 NFL London Games will be played at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The dates and teams are not confirmed yet. It's also not clear when they will be - this year's games were announced in January, last year they were announced in April, for 2017 they were announced in December 2016.Also it's not 100% definite the Dolphins will be playing in London - while it looks like they have a home game being played elsewhere it could be in Mexico.The only information officially released is the artile beow, where you can sign up to the mailing list for further information when it's released: