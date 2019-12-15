Need information about 2020 game in London

fastball83

Hello fin fans,

French fan here, and I really would like going support our beloved dolphins in london next season.
Does anybody know the calendar date for this game and when the tickets will be available to buy ?
What website is the best and the more secure to buy ticket for this game in your opinion ?
Thanks for all informations
 
I think this is all that’s out for scheduling so far, which isn’t really about the schedule, but more about their opponents.
1FCBD9A2-1527-47FE-BA65-3204A6F4E2C8.jpeg
 
I read that it could be in London or Mexico city. Should wait for actual confirmation it is there
 
fastball83 said:
Hello fin fans,

French fan here, and I really would like going support our beloved dolphins in london next season.
Does anybody know the calendar date for this game and when the tickets will be available to buy ?
What website is the best and the more secure to buy ticket for this game in your opinion ?
Thanks for all informations
You have to wait until at least after the Superbowl. I am not sure when they will announce the International game and how far in advance of the schedule release (March/April) but I doubt it will be prior to the Superbowl.

https://finheaven.com/threads/win-a-vip-membership-guess-next-years-london-home-game-speculation.357818/
 
All I know is it's a home game and I get a 12% rebate on my season tix.

Not for nothing...she's a new rep...But the org believe we will be in London not mc. But if we are in mexico...I'm going.
 
SCOTTY said:
All I know is it's a home game and I get a 12% rebate on my season tix.

Not for nothing...she's a new rep...But the org believe we will be in London not mc. But if we are in mexico...I'm going.
I didn’t realize it could be Mexico. I would prefer that and might even go.
 
I've only been to Mexico a couple of times, and granted they were border towns, but you couldn't pay me to set foot in that cesspool again.
 
fastball83 said:
Hello fin fans,

French fan here, and I really would like going support our beloved dolphins in london next season.
Does anybody know the calendar date for this game and when the tickets will be available to buy ?
What website is the best and the more secure to buy ticket for this game in your opinion ?
Thanks for all informations
The dates and teams are not confirmed yet. It's also not clear when they will be - this year's games were announced in January, last year they were announced in April, for 2017 they were announced in December 2016.

Also it's not 100% definite the Dolphins will be playing in London - while it looks like they have a home game being played elsewhere it could be in Mexico.

The only information officially released is the artile beow, where you can sign up to the mailing list for further information when it's released:

www.nfl.com

2020 NFL London Games ticket news

The 2020 NFL London Games will be played at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
