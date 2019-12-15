Need information about 2020 game in London

fastball83
fastball83
Hello fin fans,
French fan here, and I really would like going support our beloved dolphins in london next season.
Does anybody know the calendar date for this game and when the tickets will be available to buy ?
What website is the best and the more secure to buy ticket for this game in your opinion ?
Thanks for all informations
