Needham and other CBs

I don’t like to jump the gun on young players, because it’s very easy to when they “flash”. But I think it’s time. Needham is certified IMO. He’s certified because week in, week out, the opposing coaches take him out of the game. They rarely throw at him, and the reason is simple, he is a legit CB. The defensive back field is littered with guys bagging groceries the week before, so it’s easy to go else where, but you don’t flat out ignore a guys man, unless you know far and away he’s a dude, and Needham is that. Even the catches Needham has let up over the 2nd half of the season has been tight covered. He also tackles well.



Which brings me to my next thing about Needham and the rest of the young DBs that have been brought in here. Flat out, they are all dogs. The way they tackle, the way the compete in man coverage, their emotion after. It’s hard to say who will stick, but I know that is the type of mentality you need to win in this league, a bunch of dogs on a roster.



Might sound crazy, but you give these young dogs a legit pass rush, and you might be ready to win(not that I want to stand pat in the secondary, just saying)



I don’t think I could be prouder of a 5 win team. Not because they beat the Pats or improved, but just the mentality week in and week out.Loved it. Just wanted to props this young secondary that has been through the ringer this year.