Needham and other CBs

Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
15,701
Reaction score
755
Location
Bradenton,FL
I don’t like to jump the gun on young players, because it’s very easy to when they “flash”. But I think it’s time. Needham is certified IMO. He’s certified because week in, week out, the opposing coaches take him out of the game. They rarely throw at him, and the reason is simple, he is a legit CB. The defensive back field is littered with guys bagging groceries the week before, so it’s easy to go else where, but you don’t flat out ignore a guys man, unless you know far and away he’s a dude, and Needham is that. Even the catches Needham has let up over the 2nd half of the season has been tight covered. He also tackles well.

Which brings me to my next thing about Needham and the rest of the young DBs that have been brought in here. Flat out, they are all dogs. The way they tackle, the way the compete in man coverage, their emotion after. It’s hard to say who will stick, but I know that is the type of mentality you need to win in this league, a bunch of dogs on a roster.

Might sound crazy, but you give these young dogs a legit pass rush, and you might be ready to win(not that I want to stand pat in the secondary, just saying)

I don’t think I could be prouder of a 5 win team. Not because they beat the Pats or improved, but just the mentality week in and week out.Loved it. Just wanted to props this young secondary that has been through the ringer this year.
 
MadDog 88

MadDog 88

No Soup For You
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,081
Reaction score
3,956
Location
St Louis
They stayed away from Needham yesterday. Call me nuts but if Okudah is on the board I'd select him and trade X for a 2020 second and 2021 first. Needham and Okudah moving forward.
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
17,906
Reaction score
5,946
Location
Dream Songs
Needham wasn't on my radar until I saw that SIS was so high on him. All the things he's doing in Miami showed up in college - intelligence, toughness, instincts, ball skills. Early it looked like he might not have the juice to compete in the NFL, but that doesn't appear to be a concern at this point.

I'd still want to add more CB's/more speed to the secondary, but Needham looks like a keeper, and Miami will have to make some tough cuts in 2020.
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
17,906
Reaction score
5,946
Location
Dream Songs
MadDog 88 said:
I'm shying away from Tua there. I love him but the fragility is a concern for me. Had he stayed healthy I'd move hell on earth to move up and get him.
Click to expand...
If it's not Tua, it has to be another QB, a trade-down, or (worst case) a player that will help the QB - OT or WR. Okudah is dope, but there will be great CB's available at 1b, 1c, and likely 2a. I don't hate the idea of swapping Howard for more assets and replacing him with a more-talented CB. But, you don't have to lose that kind of value in doing so.
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
15,701
Reaction score
755
Location
Bradenton,FL
MadDog 88 said:
I'm shying away from Tua there. I love him but the fragility is a concern for me. Had he stayed healthy I'd move hell on earth to move up and get him.
Click to expand...
Not to turn this into a draft discussion. But we have 800 million to work with. Why trade a legit young corner to take another one with a very high pick when this team has a ton of holes? That makes no sense.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,655
Reaction score
3,529
Location
NJ
The CB class is absolutely loaded. Guys who could be available in the later 1st round early 2nd, Dantzler, Johnson and others could be an option for Miami.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
810
Reaction score
1,059
Location
Miami, FL
Kamelion4291 said:
Whoever our secondary coach is deserves a big raise. That guy is insane at coaching.
Click to expand...
www.miamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins

Josh Boyer enters his 14th season as an NFL coach and first season with the Dolphins after being named defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach on Feb. 8, 2019.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

Boyer joins the Dolphins after spending 13 years with New England as a coaching assistant (2006-08) and coaching defensive backs (2009-11) and cornerbacks (2012-18). During his tenure, the Patriots won 12 division titles, six AFC championships and three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI and LIII). The team went 162-46 (.779) in the regular season during Boyer’s tenure, the best record in the NFL during that span.

Needham was hand picked by Boyer. I wonder If i can Find that article.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
810
Reaction score
1,059
Location
Miami, FL
www.miamidolphins.com

AC In The AM: Nik Needham’s Unlikely Journey To The NFL

The rookie Dolphins cornerback has been an underdog his entire life.
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

With nobody calling his name on draft day except for Dolphins cornerback coach Josh Boyer calling his phone number late in the evening, offering him a chance as an undrafted rookie?
“I figured why not give it a shot,” Needham says. “You just never know what might happen.”
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
810
Reaction score
1,059
Location
Miami, FL
dolfan91 said:
The CB class is absolutely loaded. Guys who could be available in the later 1st round early 2nd, Dantzler, Johnson and others could be an option for Miami.
Click to expand...
Indeed it is. Im sure Boyer has his eyes on a prize or two. I wouldnt be surprised if they bring another guy in late or undrafted like Needham.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom