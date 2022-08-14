 Needham | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Not trying to overreact based on one game. So I’m wondering what has his role been in camp practices so far?

Because watching him playing single high yesterday is scaring me. I think it could be a great idea to have him play some single high stuff here and there to let our safeties get into the box for some exotic stuff. But has he been playing much corner at all during 11 on 11s?

I would think his primary focus would be corner. So I’m confused.
 
phinsfan58

Messages
That doesn’t seem to be his ideal fit position. He has been stud a nickel CB and should thrive there again (hopefully) with X and Jones on the outside
 
