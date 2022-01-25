 Needing an information about the U | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Needing an information about the U

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,289
Reaction score
202
Age
52
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hey from France,

I hope to go to Miami next October or November, I like Hurricanes, Dolphins and Heat.

If possible I would go to a games at Hard Rock

I see that a U design is on Campus university, and I like to take a photo with the U design logo ……could anybody tell me the address where is the U logo please

Not easy to found this information here in France

Let’ go Miami 😉
 
phinfann13

phinfann13

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 5, 2005
Messages
303
Reaction score
317
Location
Washington, DC
I've never been but here is the local address according to their website and Google Maps.

1306 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom