The only RB currently on the roster that isn't on the last or only year of their contract is Edmonds, and the way his contract is set up unless he completely balls out he's probably gone next year as well. It would save the team somewhere around $6 million and only be about about $600k in dead money. So I think there's a very good chance we add an RB in the draft.



As for Gaskin, it wouldn't surprise me in the least if he led the team in rushing this season. For everything we did to improve our team this year, I'm still not really impressed by our RB's. I think Gaskin will be a good fit in MMD's offense and he should put up decent numbers for someone that will almost definitely be part of a committee.