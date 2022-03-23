New Addition to the Trade Block. Tyreek Hill?????

NYFINest said:

We do have two 1sts next year Based on what Adams went for, wouldn’t surprise me it’s at least 2 1st rounders…We do have two 1sts next year Click to expand...

Would gladly do that. 29 + one of our 1s next year. You’re not going to draft 2 players that are equivalent to Hill alone with those picks.He just turned 28 a few weeks ago and is probably THE most dynamic playmaker in the entire league. Imagine Waddle and Hill on the field together. Impossible to contain.This is the move you go for if your aspirations are to win. He immediately transforms an entire offense.