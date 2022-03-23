 New Addition to the Trade Block. Tyreek Hill????? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Addition to the Trade Block. Tyreek Hill?????

McRev Kev

McRev Kev

MM 2022 Thanks for the Vote!!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
17,757
Reaction score
13,974
Location
Calgary Alberta
Excuse Me Reaction GIF by Mashable
 
Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,893
Reaction score
3,743
Age
32
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
I could see Miami making a play for him here. No facts, just instinct. Will be intrigued to watch this play out.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
601
Reaction score
1,162
Location
NY
Wild. Him and Waddle in this offense would be fun…
Hey, they said McDaniel wants these YAC guys…

Well we can only dream 🤣
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,261
Reaction score
20,770
Take a look at their cap situation... they are severely overloaded on about 8 players.

They are going to be forced to let some of them walk next year or the year after.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,739
Reaction score
18,011
Location
West Palm Beach
Boners for days if this ever happens. I’d be handing out boners like damn all beef hot dogs every second on the corner of Times Square.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
7,690
Reaction score
11,338
Location
Davie, FL
NYFINest said:
Based on what Adams went for, wouldn’t surprise me it’s at least 2 1st rounders…
We do have two 1sts next year 🙄
Click to expand...
Would gladly do that. 29 + one of our 1s next year. You’re not going to draft 2 players that are equivalent to Hill alone with those picks.

He just turned 28 a few weeks ago and is probably THE most dynamic playmaker in the entire league. Imagine Waddle and Hill on the field together. Impossible to contain.

This is the move you go for if your aspirations are to win. He immediately transforms an entire offense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom