New board member

Just wanted to stop by Ana say what’s up to everyone on this board. Not gonna lie, I grew up a die hard Steelers fan, still am, but I’m also Samoan and I follow Samoan players and I’ve been following Tuas career since high school, But I’ve always liked the dolphins since the days of Marino, mcduffy, duper, Clayton, etc….Became a even more of a fan when junior Seau joined the dolphins in 03, teaming with jason Taylor and Zach Thomas. So I’m here as a fan of both Tua and this dolphins squad, thanks for accepting……