“New” Bucs Unis...

CedarPhin

CedarPhin

King of the Winter Carnival
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 28, 2008
Messages
24,748
Reaction score
3,650
Location
Ice Station Zebra
news.sportslogos.net

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil New Uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday afternoon unveiled new uniforms that harken back to their win in Super Bowl XXXVII, and also introduced an all-pewter Color Rush set into the rotation. “This new but familiar look is a direct result […]
news.sportslogos.net news.sportslogos.net

Pretty sharp, basically their old Super Bowl set.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom