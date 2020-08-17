New Fantasy Football/Betting Website

Hi guys,

Would really appreciate some feedback on my new FF / betting advice website that i've launched. I'm an Aussie whose in love with the NFL, fantasy and of course the fins!

Please let me know what you think. Link below.

www.thecrystalballer.club

Like the layout. Very smooth look. Not really into fantasy, but will definitely keep an eye on your Sunday picks.

One question and one suggestion....

Question - Do you plan on doing college as well? Plus any other sports?

Suggestion - Maybe include a section with information about betting trends. I'm talking here of ATS records, cover %, over/under records etc.
 
Really appreciate the feedback, man.

At this stage I wont be including any other sports. Down the line I may look to include the NBA but at the moment I want to focus on one sport in which I have access to an advanced database and analytics etc.

I like the suggestion! I'll look to include some in depth betting analytics to back up the picks. I'll also obviously include our win % / ROI etc. in order to be fully transparent with our subscribers.
 
No problem. Team rankings has the sort of thing I'm talking about if you needed any sort of guide.

Vital information for any gambler!
 
Hey Cwaller. Kudos on having the stones to create something in this world. I hope it makes you billions. I've been involved in a couple dozen websites from a customer side and have a marketing background so here are a couple of things that jump out to me:

To me, you're looking for people to eventually pay for your info. So I would definitely make a big deal out of why you are the most knowledgable and your system is bulletproof and it's produced XYZ millions for you and your esteemed clients. I don't know much about betting but to me 90% of the work is making sure that your customers are confident in why they want to spend their money to get YOUR info.

I would also add onto the pages as an example, the top players page. How are you quantifying their ranking? is it in a PPR league, a Non PPR league, you involve alien tech to rank them etc. Again, you want your customers to use your info so they need to become apostles of your process.

Let me know if I can help further. I'd be happy to.
 
To piggy on this, I'd recommend checking out a guy called Steve Stevens. His company, based out of Las Vegas, is called VIP Sports Las Vegas. Years ago, there was a series on CNBC called Money Talks based around his business; you can still find the episodes on YouTube. He does a weekly podcast still. Now he does seem to have good contacts, but really what him and his guys do best is sell themselves. He's one of the most successful sports consultants out there primarily for this reason.
 
Really appreciate this feedback fin-loco. I'll work on the marketing side and dress that up as much as i can. I'm banking on the proof to be in the pudding once the season starts and will heavily market our stats in regards to win % and return on investment etc.

To your second point im going to work on having an interchangeable tab for PPR and non-PPR scoring. It's tricky with the site builder but hopefully will work it.

Silverfin - i'm checking out that Steve Stevens now.... i had heard of that VIP Sports. He looks like hes killing it.... Thanks for sharing!
 
