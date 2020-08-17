New Fantasy Football/Betting Website

Hey Cwaller. Kudos on having the stones to create something in this world. I hope it makes you billions. I've been involved in a couple dozen websites from a customer side and have a marketing background so here are a couple of things that jump out to me:



To me, you're looking for people to eventually pay for your info. So I would definitely make a big deal out of why you are the most knowledgable and your system is bulletproof and it's produced XYZ millions for you and your esteemed clients. I don't know much about betting but to me 90% of the work is making sure that your customers are confident in why they want to spend their money to get YOUR info.



I would also add onto the pages as an example, the top players page. How are you quantifying their ranking? is it in a PPR league, a Non PPR league, you involve alien tech to rank them etc. Again, you want your customers to use your info so they need to become apostles of your process.



Let me know if I can help further. I'd be happy to.