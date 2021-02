New Larry Csonka Interview (Podcast and Video)

Greetings! We were thrilled to have the great Larry Csonka join us on the Catalyst Health, Wellness & Performance Coaching Podcast this week (episode #152 via any podcast outlet). Full disclosure, I was the world's biggest Csonka fan at at 10 (I'm 55 now), so at times I (interviewer) come across as a 10 year old fan more than a PhD in performance psychology. If you don't typically listen to many podcasts, you can access it directly here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/204059/7420009 OR - if you'd like to see the unedited video version of the interview, you can access it here:One of my favorites of all time. We talk Shula, Championships, life after football and even his guest appearance on the Six Million Dollar Man!! Enjoy!