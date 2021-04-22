New life-long Dolfan on the board

I found this forum about a year ago in my excitement for the last draft and have been lurking for about a year and just started posting and throwing my 2 cents in here and there. Local S. Florida guy, born in the heh day of Dolfandum in '73. My avatar is the greatest play from the greatest game, that '81 showdown with Fouts and the chargers in the OB. I'm a kid in that background screen shot of fans going crazy as Durriel Harris laterals back to Tony Nathan for the score right before half. So good times but hopefully much better in store for the franchise now looking forward, I think we finally have our coach and hopefully our QB as well. Certainly have a lot of draft capital, good times! Went to UF in the '90's, hence GatorFin name.



Cheers!