BahamaFinFan78
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2010
- Messages
- 4,297
- Reaction score
- 1,920
Eich had some issues but does anyone think he keeps the job from Jackson?
He had issues with penalties, and got beat a few times, but I'd agree he did slightly better than Jackson did last year. I suspect Jackson gets his job back, if for no other reason than that LT is the only position Jackson can play, whereas Eich can play 4 positions if needed.Eich had some issues but does anyone think he keeps the job from Jackson?