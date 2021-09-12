 New LT? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New LT?

BahamaFinFan78 said:
Eich had some issues but does anyone think he keeps the job from Jackson?
He had issues with penalties, and got beat a few times, but I'd agree he did slightly better than Jackson did last year. I suspect Jackson gets his job back, if for no other reason than that LT is the only position Jackson can play, whereas Eich can play 4 positions if needed.
 
Jackson needs to be put back in. That play he gave up a sack and was bull rushed onto his back was embarrassing for me so it had to be embarrassing for him, his family, his gf, and his teammates
 
As bad as I think Jackson is , I don’t think Liam did nearly enough to even think about it for next game. Slide him to RT
 
Jackson didnt play because he did not practice all week.
With Flo and most coaches you dont practice, you dont play.
He was just dressed as emergency backup.
 
He did a decent job considering he took no snaps at LT in pre season. I'd start him again next week
 
He did not play well enough to take the job but considering the circumstances he did pretty well.

I still say the best Ol will eventually be Jackson/Kindley/Dieter/Hunt/Eich

But that might be mid season or later.
 
