New member from Canada!

Hello There! I am a long time follower of this site, and finally decided to register and join the action!

I live in Toronto, Canada been a Dolphins fan since the early to mid 80s! It all started back when a TV series called Miami Vice became my fave show at the time and while watching the NFL Dan Marino and Miami dolphins got my attention and have never looked back! These have been hard times since Marino retired and next sunday i am very excited and can't wait for this Flores led team to finally earn some respect from around the league!

I read this site a few times a day for news on the team and more! Looking forward to the season to start and joining this site as a poster.



