New Miami Dolphins Fans after 2020 Draft

TeeMoney

TeeMoney

Kid A
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 25, 2003
Messages
2,776
Reaction score
1,559
Location
Planet Telex
First of all, WELCOME!!! We love you already, and hope you grow to love us as jaded and pessimistic, wary, disgruntled, curmudgeonly, and cantankerous as we may be. I'm certain we all look forward to the insights you provide as your discerning eye is focused on this team. I am anxiously awaiting the influx of input provided by our newest members.

Again, Welcome and behold, your new Miami Dolphins!

hjhes443n8v41.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom