New on the Board!

The Dolphinole
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2021
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 1
- Age
- 25
- Location
- Section 350
Hey all,
Very excited to be on the board and get to know some of you. Been a Fin fan my whole life! Just moved back to SoFlo and can't wait to be back at the stadium. I know we have a lot of Canes and Gators on here, but s/o to all my Dolphins and Noles on the board.
Very excited to be on the board and get to know some of you. Been a Fin fan my whole life! Just moved back to SoFlo and can't wait to be back at the stadium. I know we have a lot of Canes and Gators on here, but s/o to all my Dolphins and Noles on the board.