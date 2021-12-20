 New Orleans Saints | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keys to beating the saints are the following.

1- Alvin Kamara, defensive gameplay begins with him. Contain him and make everyone else beat you.

2- Bring the pressure from the beginning until the clock runs out in the fourth quarter. win or lose our defense is better when bringing pressure all the time.

3-Tua and the offense has to play mistake free football , saints defense is really good and talented. Play calling has to be above average and duke Johnson and Philip Lindsay should be featured all night. Getting waddle back is huge, the Houston rocket is a superstar.

4-Bring the energy for 4 quarters , its a Monday night primetime game on the road, make a statement.

5- Flores please use your timeouts wisely.

Win or lose please bring the pressure all game, no mercy!
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,924
Reaction score
4,729
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,924
Reaction score
4,729
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Just noticed the funniest thing on tonight's game. New Orleans offensive guard #78 tucks his jersey in and wears super high waisted pants. Looks like he has a giant wedgey 😂🤣
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,409
Reaction score
2,524
Location
Staten Island, NY
The Saints have the number 1 Rush Defense in the NFL, we are not exactly blessed at the RB position. Tua is going to have to play out of his mind and the Defense is going to have to play lights out from the get go or it will be over in the 1st quarter.
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
890
Reaction score
903
All the Saints DBs are hitting low and taking knees out. The have a borderline dirty edge to them.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,148
Reaction score
5,964
^This...

Hill is a bad QB. Treat him like we treated this time we can just rush him...

It will be a close game, but I'm hoping that Hill will make a mistake or two that gives us an edge. If the Eagles can hang a 40 burger on them then We can get 21-24 points. That will be enough...?
 
