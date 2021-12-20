New Orleans Saints

Keys to beating the saints are the following.



1- Alvin Kamara, defensive gameplay begins with him. Contain him and make everyone else beat you.



2- Bring the pressure from the beginning until the clock runs out in the fourth quarter. win or lose our defense is better when bringing pressure all the time.



3-Tua and the offense has to play mistake free football , saints defense is really good and talented. Play calling has to be above average and duke Johnson and Philip Lindsay should be featured all night. Getting waddle back is huge, the Houston rocket is a superstar.



4-Bring the energy for 4 quarters , its a Monday night primetime game on the road, make a statement.



5- Flores please use your timeouts wisely.



Win or lose please bring the pressure all game, no mercy!