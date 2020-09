The New Orleans Saints are reportedly "open to trading" star running back Alvin Kamara , according to Josina Anderson The rumor comes as Kamara reportedly sits out while seeking a new contract, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The fourth-year player has unexcused absences from training camp over at least three days.After speaking with the star running back and his agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Kamara hasn't asked for a trade