 News on injuries? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

News on injuries?

V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
519
Reaction score
235
Pretty sure Roberts is done and that’s a damn shame. Any news on Grant? Despite drops and bobbles we need his speed.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,641
Reaction score
928
If Devante Parker and Lawson return we should be upgraded. If Biegel and Preston are able to return we will have some depth going into Buffalo and the playoffs.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,641
Reaction score
928
raving said:
Is Biegel really a candidate to return????

crazy if so....
Click to expand...
Honestly, don't know their status. I've read some rumblings about Preston perhaps coming back but nothing concrete. Sure would be a huge boost to have Preston and Parker back for the final stretch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom