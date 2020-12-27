News on injuries?

Virginia99
Pretty sure Roberts is done and that’s a damn shame. Any news on Grant? Despite drops and bobbles we need his speed.
Is Biegel really a candidate to return????If Devante Parker and Lawson return we should be upgraded. If Biegel and Preston are able to return we will have some depth going into Buffalo and the playoffs.
Roberts is not good in general, but damn, looks like a pro bowler on those fourths and shortsPretty sure Roberts is done and that’s a damn shame. Any news on Grant? Despite drops and bobbles we need his speed.
Honestly, don't know their status. I've read some rumblings about Preston perhaps coming back but nothing concrete. Sure would be a huge boost to have Preston and Parker back for the final stretch.Is Biegel really a candidate to return????
crazy if so....