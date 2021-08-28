Newsflash: Belichick caught surveying our practices

juniorseau55
Eyewitnesses caught Bill overlooking our practice prior to our home opener. When the league questioned him about his whereabouts he responded to the league that he was neither present, nor visible near any of our practices. A fan took a picture of the encounter, and Roger Goddell denied validity of the footage. The league has decided to withdraw the investigation due to lack of evidence.