 Newsflash: Belichick caught surveying our practices | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Newsflash: Belichick caught surveying our practices

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Eyewitnesses caught Bill overlooking our practice prior to our home opener. When the league questioned him about his whereabouts he responded to the league that he was neither present, nor visible near any of our practices. A fan took a picture of the encounter, and Roger Goddell denied validity of the footage. The league has decided to withdraw the investigation due to lack of evidence.

FB_IMG_1630114199807.jpg
 
Ray R

Ray R

juniorseau55 said:
God is watching - he looks a little worried - LOL
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

Club Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2016
Messages
854
Reaction score
1,125
dec389252fa9f9a9d2d713bddb99470c.jpg
 
