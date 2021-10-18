 Next 2 Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next 2 Games

RMLogic

Lose at home to a rested Atlanta team then go on the road and get blown out again at Buffalo.
1-7 record. Will this be enough for Ross to fire Flores?
Appoint an interim assistant for the rest of the year then go get Doug Pederson or someone with HC experience. No more rookies.
 
Sirspud

Atlanta doesn't have a ton of wins but their offense been playing pretty darn good. There's no way we hold them off the board that much for our offense to keep up. Some will blame the QB if we don;t score 30 points, but the reality is Flores an co. are gonna blow multiple drives on terrible playcalls like Malcom Brown dives in short yardage that go nowhere.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Ross won’t do it although Grier is probably whispering in his ear that Flo is to blame. Both have to go asap.

To add insult to injury do we have any assistants that could take over?
 
Bridgeburner

I think we're really counting on the Bills for like 60-0 now that Allen seems to be humming so Flores gets shipped.
 
Miami 13

I truly wonder what it would take for Ross to fire Flores mid season. 1-7? That’s pretty much the half way point. I never understand keeping a HC around to finish the year when they are gonna be fired anyway. Can them ASAP when the season is lost.
 
pags77

Both GM and HC clearly need to be let go the second after the final game but don’t see much advantage to letting them go before. Ross should bring in a football mind to be head of operations and stay out of all personnel decisions for this franchise.
 
Dolph N.Fan

pags77 said:
Both GM and HC clearly need to be let go the second after the final game but don’t see much advantage to letting them go before. Ross should bring in a football mind to be head of operations and stay out of all personnel decisions for this franchise.
Get an early head start now on their replacements.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

RMLogic said:
Lose at home to a rested Atlanta team then go on the road and get blown out again at Buffalo.
1-7 record. Will this be enough for Ross to fire Flores?
Appoint an interim assistant for the rest of the year then go get Doug Pederson or someone with HC experience. No more rookies.
We must do this right this time. The teams needs a new GM first and let them pick the HC. No more piecing this team together. FinsUp!
 
Greer17

I think Flo knew what was coming this year and made sure no one on the coaching staff would ever be considered as an interim head coach. He knows they won't fire him mid season.
 
