Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach Will Only Get One Season To Prove Himself - Miami Dolphins
The next Miami Dolphins head coach is walking into a difficult if not a terrible situation, and I believe they will only be given one year to prove themselves. Most new head coaches get at least two seasons, if not three seasons, to prove themselves and to make strides and turn an organization...
