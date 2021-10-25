 next thing that will happen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

next thing that will happen

bane

bane

No matter what your thoughts on Tua you probably will agree that the media has been more critical on him than other young qbs including lance, fields, and a few others. Most qbs get a few seasons before they are **** on so much. I have never seen a qb under this type of miscroscope so early in his career. Zach wilson should be hearing this stuff if they were being fair with their negative media attention.

It does not matter to me if you think he is the answer or not. But I think we can all agree what will happen when we trade him.

The media will say how dumb we were for trading tua and that he was done okay considering his injury from college and what the team has placed around him. They will give him more praise then he ever got with us.

But

If we don't trade for watson the media will say what a big blown opportunity this was to get a franchise qb.

Either way they will jump all over miami. Maybe we deserve it. Because we suck and have sucked a lot. But you know that idiots like jason lacoforia, chris simms , and others will take the opposite side of whatever we do. I wish we could win to shut these guys up. But that is not happening this year.

But maybe we deserve this because we are the ones that are talking and trying to get watson so they are just following the story. I don't know ,but I am just thinking of all the outcomes making the trade and not making the trade. It lead me think of what I wrote above.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Tua has definitely been under some harsh scrutiny but I think most of the so-called experts are now realizing how dysfunctional we are and have cut him some slack.

Every game the announcing crew is clearly calling out our inadequacies on gameplay and play design. It’s an absolute joke.

I don’t think anyone will ever know how much success he will have as a quarterback unless he goes to an organization that can coach. My big fear is we will give up a lot of resources for Watson only to have him fail here.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

1635174897828.png

Wanted to take a look at Tua vs other 1st round QBs that their drafting team has since moved on from. Just a little analysis to see when is the right time to move on.

The only one comparable in terms of games played is Rosen. And Tua’s productivity to date is light years ahead of him in every category.

I'd be extremely disappointed if we give up on this guy after only 13 games. It’s just too early.
 
Goonies

Goonies

artdnj said:
Tua has definitely been under some harsh scrutiny but I think most of the so-called experts are now realizing how dysfunctional we are and have cut him some slack.

Every game the announcing crew is clearly calling out our inadequacies on gameplay and play design. It’s an absolute joke.

I don’t think anyone will ever know how much success he will have as a quarterback unless he goes to an organization that can coach. My big fear is we will give up a lot of resources for Watson only to have him fail here.
Click to expand...
Bro he threw for 4 tds , he should of had 5tds if it wasn’t for the Int. He’s doing this w the worst OL IN THE NFL, ****ty offensive coordinator and a ****ty head coach in his 13th game in the nfl. Yoo Tua is not the issue. You put Tua on the browns for example right now, they’ll become super bowl contenders
 
K

Kev7

For all these favorable stats everyone pulls out of a hat to support Tua, let me ask you this:

Find me a clip or series of them where Tua makes a play and your just in awe of what he did?

They don’t really exist because Tua doesn’t take risks or shots unless he has to.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Kev7 said:
For all these favorable stats everyone pulls out of a hat to support Tua, let me ask you this:

Find me a clip or series of them where Tua makes a play and your just in awe of what he did?

They don’t really exist because Tua doesn’t take risks or shots unless he has to.
Click to expand...
How is he going to take shots when the moment the ball is snapped the DL is right on him.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

E30M3 said:
Erm, that seems like you are cherry picking quite a bit. All the comparables are trash QBs.
Click to expand...

Yeah I clearly stated:

"A little look at Tua's performance vs other recent 1st round QBs that have since been given up on. I'd be extremely disappointed if we give up on this guy after only 13 games."

The point was to look at whether it's too early to give up on Tua compared to other 1st round QBs who have been canned. I think the numbers show he's clearly better than trash that have been given WAY more time.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Goonies said:
Bro he threw for 4 tds , he should of had 5tds if it wasn’t for the Int. He’s doing this w the worst OL IN THE NFL, ****ty offensive coordinator and a ****ty head coach in his 13th game in the nfl. Yoo Tua is not the issue. You put Tua on the browns for example right now, they’ll become super bowl contenders
Click to expand...
I would add he has been missing what would have been his primary X and Z receivers in Parker and Fuller. Having those two options available would have given the chance of opening up the offense for big plays and spread the defense allowing Waddle to get more RAC.
 
Go Flo

Go Flo

If Tua doesn’t get traded by this dumb **** organization I hope he kicks the bills ***!!! Or wins by one point whatever.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Goonies said:
Bro he threw for 4 tds , he should of had 5tds if it wasn’t for the Int. He’s doing this w the worst OL IN THE NFL, ****ty offensive coordinator and a ****ty head coach in his 13th game in the nfl. Yoo Tua is not the issue. You put Tua on the browns for example right now, they’ll become super bowl contenders
Click to expand...
You think our offense is good? You realize we are playing against the worst team besides us and Waddle is averaging around 5.2 yards and Gesicki underutilized. I feel sorry for our players, definitely not a well designed offense and next week will show that (not that it isn't proven already)

I am defending Tua btw
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a fan boy but I’m seeing enough from Tua to suggest he can be a terrific long term QB. The criticism is unwarranted. He’s played 13 games.

Bill Cowher when picking the Jags-Fins game before the London broadcast said “in a game like this I’m going w the better QB - Lawnernce”. I like Bill but felt that was cheap shot as TL hasn’t done squat and in fact was outplayed by Tua in the game.
 
E30M3

E30M3

LibertineOneThree said:
Yeah I clearly stated:

"A little look at Tua's performance vs other recent 1st round QBs that have since been given up on. I'd be extremely disappointed if we give up on this guy after only 13 games."

The point was to look at whether it's too early to give up on Tua compared to other 1st round QBs who have been canned. I think the numbers show he's clearly better than trash that have been given WAY more time.
Click to expand...
Ah gotcha, I must have overlooked the "given up on" part of it, thanks for clarifying. I would also say though, that again, all those QB's are trash and should have been given up on, but I imagine thats why the numbers are the way they are. I also agree with you fwiw!
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

LibertineOneThree said:
View attachment 87379

A little look at Tua's performance vs other recent 1st round QBs that have since been given up on. I'd be extremely disappointed if we give up on this guy after only 13 games.
Click to expand...
Wow talk about a list right there. “Our guy is less crappy than all of these guys! Let’s not give up on him yet”.

I mean I want Tua to be the guy too. But holy that’s quite the group.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

I think what hurts Tua most is the media thinks he has a weak arm. It might be our play calling but you can't deny that when you watch every other NFL QB they are constantly throwing deep passes while our offense dink and dunks 90% of the time.
 
