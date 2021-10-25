next thing that will happen

No matter what your thoughts on Tua you probably will agree that the media has been more critical on him than other young qbs including lance, fields, and a few others. Most qbs get a few seasons before they are **** on so much. I have never seen a qb under this type of miscroscope so early in his career. Zach wilson should be hearing this stuff if they were being fair with their negative media attention.



It does not matter to me if you think he is the answer or not. But I think we can all agree what will happen when we trade him.



The media will say how dumb we were for trading tua and that he was done okay considering his injury from college and what the team has placed around him. They will give him more praise then he ever got with us.



But



If we don't trade for watson the media will say what a big blown opportunity this was to get a franchise qb.



Either way they will jump all over miami. Maybe we deserve it. Because we suck and have sucked a lot. But you know that idiots like jason lacoforia, chris simms , and others will take the opposite side of whatever we do. I wish we could win to shut these guys up. But that is not happening this year.



But maybe we deserve this because we are the ones that are talking and trying to get watson so they are just following the story. I don't know ,but I am just thinking of all the outcomes making the trade and not making the trade. It lead me think of what I wrote above.