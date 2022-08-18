NFL All Day - Own NFL Moments WTF Does It Mean?

Fin-Loco said: Yes. I own physical Dolphins merchandise. I can move them from one place to another. Take selfies with them. Put them in the freezer. I'm not having to claim to some 21 year old soy boy working at the coffee shop that I have them. I'm not trying to insult what you do or what you think, but it's ethereal. Even a stock you get a certificate for. It just seems straight cuckoo but I guess I somewhat get it. I own apple TV movies. It's just so freaking weird. Click to expand...

Not at all insulted. That's not my point.The only value to signed merchandise is what someone will pay for it. You own a signed jersey (and so do I...helmets, etc). They have value to us personally that many other humans wouldn't give two ***** about. We think they're cool.What's to stop someone from taking a picture of your collectibles and showing them to someone else, showing off your stuff?The same thing with art - there's legitimately no value to owning an original over a print other than "I own the original."It's odd to most because it isn't physically tangible. Don't get me wrong...there are a ton of NFTs out there that are complete trash. They'll fall by the wayside. But there's a legit demand for a lot of NFTs. And it's insanely lucrative for that one specific reason.