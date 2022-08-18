 NFL All Day - Own NFL Moments WTF Does It Mean? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL All Day - Own NFL Moments WTF Does It Mean?

I could not be more lost on this NFT crap. Can someone explain it to us. I know it's more NFL than Phins but so many of us are so freaking lost on this and there will be Phins NFTs. Can someone explain how we OWN an NFL moment?

nflallday.com

Collect and Trade NFL Highlights As NFTs | NFL ALL DAY

Buy and Sell NFL Collectibles of Top Plays, Historic and Today.
nflallday.com nflallday.com
 
I literally do marketing work for a company that mints NFTs.

The first rule I've discovered is that people who think they're crap probably aren't our market.

HOWEVER, we're working with a company to market physical merchandise with embedded NFTs.

Example: A Sugar Hill Gang vinyl pressing with a QR code that unlocks a piece of digital art and/or a limited-edition previously unreleased track
 
Fin-Loco said:
So, they make them unique and you buy them? So, Mahomes throwing that specific TD to that player in that game is one and you somehow own it and then trade them? It sounds like kabookie theater.
I know, right?

What kind of moron would pay $12m for a Picasso when they can own a print of it for $19.99 from Spencers?
 
The Goat said:
I know, right?

What kind of moron would pay $12m for a Picasso when they can own a print of it for $19.99 from Spencers?
Goat,

It's tough to shake off the Rick & Morty style lunacy associated with it.

What do you DO with it when you have it and how is it only yours? So, in essence, that one TD pass from Marino to Duper in that game, I then own? How do I enforce that and more importantly who gives a sh!t that I own it?
 
Here's the thing:

An NFT can literally be *anything* with a digital signature on the blockchain. Art. Music. Video. Photographs. It can be individually unique or a series.

Their value is entirely dependent upon what someone is willing to pay for them. Completely and totally. There is no intrinsic value.

In that sense, they're very much like art. Or baseball cards. Or comic books.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Goat,

It's tough to shake off the Rick & Morty style lunacy associated with it.

What do you DO with it when you have it and how is it only yours? So, in essence, that one TD pass from Marino to Duper in that game, I then own? How do I enforce that and more importantly who gives a sh!t that I own it?
Edit: You own the digital print of that. That very specific video, or still. You don't own the TD pass itself. That would be silly.

Do you own any signed Dolphins merchandise?
 
The Goat said:
Edit: You own the digital print of that. That very specific video, or still. You don't own the TD pass itself. That would be silly.

Do you own any signed Dolphins merchandise?
Yes. I own physical Dolphins merchandise. I can move them from one place to another. Take selfies with them. Put them in the freezer. I'm not having to claim to some 21 year old soy boy working at the coffee shop that I have them. I'm not trying to insult what you do or what you think, but it's ethereal. Even a stock you get a certificate for. It just seems straight cuckoo but I guess I somewhat get it. I own apple TV movies. It's just so freaking weird.
 
The Goat said:
I literally do marketing work for a company that mints NFTs.

The first rule I've discovered is that people who think they're crap probably aren't our market.

HOWEVER, we're working with a company to market physical merchandise with embedded NFTs.

Example: A Sugar Hill Gang vinyl pressing with a QR code that unlocks a piece of digital art and/or a limited-edition previously unreleased track
Goat Cheese NFT, sign me up.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Yes. I own physical Dolphins merchandise. I can move them from one place to another. Take selfies with them. Put them in the freezer. I'm not having to claim to some 21 year old soy boy working at the coffee shop that I have them. I'm not trying to insult what you do or what you think, but it's ethereal. Even a stock you get a certificate for. It just seems straight cuckoo but I guess I somewhat get it. I own apple TV movies. It's just so freaking weird.
Not at all insulted. That's not my point.

The only value to signed merchandise is what someone will pay for it. You own a signed jersey (and so do I...helmets, etc). They have value to us personally that many other humans wouldn't give two ***** about. We think they're cool.

What's to stop someone from taking a picture of your collectibles and showing them to someone else, showing off your stuff?

The same thing with art - there's legitimately no value to owning an original over a print other than "I own the original."

It's odd to most because it isn't physically tangible. Don't get me wrong...there are a ton of NFTs out there that are complete trash. They'll fall by the wayside. But there's a legit demand for a lot of NFTs. And it's insanely lucrative for that one specific reason.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Goat,

It's tough to shake off the Rick & Morty style lunacy associated with it.

What do you DO with it when you have it and how is it only yours? So, in essence, that one TD pass from Marino to Duper in that game, I then own? How do I enforce that and more importantly who gives a sh!t that I own it?
NFT's are the 21st century equivalent of baseball cards.
 
Fin-Loco said:
How do you make money on an NFT? How do you sell one?
There are marketplaces for them. OpenSeas is probably the biggest.

The most lucrative way is to create your own site/marketplace, have a good artist and a good theme, and create the hype for them.

Think of it as an art gallery, but online.
 
utahphinsfan said:
NFT's are the 21st century equivalent of baseball cards.
Some are, some aren't.

Hypothetically...say that you could have a Dan Marino jersey that was created from part of a jersey he wore during his 1984 season. Authenticated. And then say that it had a QR code embedded in it...that when you scanned it, took someone to a site link that played a message from Dan Marino: "This is a jersey I had specifically made for Utahphinsfan, and if you don't like that, you can go **** yourself."

Would you pay money for something like that?
 
The Goat said:
Some are, some aren't.

Hypothetically...say that you could have a Dan Marino jersey that was created from part of a jersey he wore during his 1984 season. Authenticated. And then say that it had a QR code embedded in it...that when you scanned it, took someone to a site link that played a message from Dan Marino: "This is a jersey I had specifically made for Utahphinsfan, and if you don't like that, you can go **** yourself."

Would you pay money for something like that?
No. I have better things to spend my $$ on.
 
