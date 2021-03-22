NFL allowing some people at the draft this year

So this means that in addition to teams having former players / kids / or the Commissioner announce their pick, that they're expanding that and including select superfans too? Cool!



I can see it now, "With the 45th pick in the 7th round, the Miami Dolphins select Dan Marino the IV'th, QB - Pittsburgh!" ..... Sir, there is no 45th pick in the 7th round ... the draft ended 2 hours ago ... please exit the stage ... Sir the microphone is OFF ... please leave now or we'll have the police escort you off ... No, we will not be signing your T-shirt ... yes, I think the Dolphins have an excellent chance this year, now please leave.