 NFL allowing some people at the draft this year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL allowing some people at the draft this year

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,996
Reaction score
55,213
Location
Kissimmee,FL

The NFL will hold an in-person draft April 29 to May 1 with limited attendance and protocols for limiting the spread of COVID-19.​

The leagues announced Monday that "a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site" for the draft, and that fans attending draft activities "will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to appropriate physical distancing." Some draft prospects will participate virtually, and all fans seated near the main stage -- where commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks -- will be fully vaccinated. Last year, with most of the country going into lockdown, the NFL held a virtual draft featuring Bill Belichick's dog, among other memorable characters. The proceedings will be slightly more normal in 2021 with COVID cases ebbing and vaccination rates on the rise.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,634
Reaction score
11,891
So this means that in addition to teams having former players / kids / or the Commissioner announce their pick, that they're expanding that and including select superfans too? Cool!

I can see it now, "With the 45th pick in the 7th round, the Miami Dolphins select Dan Marino the IV'th, QB - Pittsburgh!" ..... Sir, there is no 45th pick in the 7th round ... the draft ended 2 hours ago ... please exit the stage ... Sir the microphone is OFF ... please leave now or we'll have the police escort you off ... No, we will not be signing your T-shirt ... yes, I think the Dolphins have an excellent chance this year, now please leave.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom