NFL Clubs can open facilities

phinfan33 said:
If the link would load, it states NFL teams can open their facilities May 19 as long as they comply with NFL rules and state and local rules.
Going to be interesting to see how the NFL does this since LA is still under insane restrictions.
 
WCUPUNK said:
Going to be interesting to see how the NFL does this since LA is still under insane restrictions.
California and Washington state are still being very cautious as well as New York and central cites DC north. Hard to get a feel since this is unprecedented. The redskins hold training camp in Richmond VA the governor just pushed opening the city to phase one back another two weeks.
 
Roger Goodell C, Unsigned Free Agent


Commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo stating "clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19."

No players (except for medical/rehab purposes) or coaches will be allowed to show up yet, but it's a start. Goodell added this can only be followed if state and local regulations allow them to do so. There are restrictions on the percentage of the staff that can show up (no more than 50 percent) and for the total number of people in the facility (75). It seems to be a positive development in the league's quest to start the 2020 season on time.

Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

May 15, 2020, 6:03 PM ET
 
Montana, Wyoming, Vermont, Hawaii and Alaska all have under 1,000 total cases. Extremely unlikely that any player Or staff get infected in any of those states. Why not move all team activities there and get the show started. Seems like a no brainer
 
