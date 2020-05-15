NFL Clubs can open facilities

Going to be interesting to see how the NFL does this since LA is still under insane restrictions.If the link would load, it states NFL teams can open their facilities May 19 as long as they comply with NFL rules and state and local rules.
California and Washington state are still being very cautious as well as New York and central cites DC north. Hard to get a feel since this is unprecedented. The redskins hold training camp in Richmond VA the governor just pushed opening the city to phase one back another two weeks.Going to be interesting to see how the NFL does this since LA is still under insane restrictions.