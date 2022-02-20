 NFL.com 2021 QB index Rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL.com 2021 QB index Rankings

Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 21, 2004
Messages
1,307
Reaction score
660
Location
Los Angeles, Ca
https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-qb-index-end-of-2021-nfl-season-rankings

I didnt see this posted…. Take it as you will.

Tua ranked around the Goffs, Baker Mayfields and Daniel Jones.

What do yall think is a realistic ranking for tua this year and potentially next year?


Rank
6
Josh Allen

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · Year 4
2021 stats: 17 games | 63.3 pct | 4,407 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 36 pass TD | 15 INT | 763 rush yds | 6 rush TD | 8 fumbles

2020 final ranking: 5 | 2019: 18 | 2018: 32



Rank
17
Mac Jones

Mac Jones
New England Patriots · Rookie
2021 stats: 17 games | 67.6 pct | 3,801 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 22 pass TD | 13 INT | 129 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles



Rank
22
Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · Year 2
2021 stats: 13 games | 67.8 pct | 2,653 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 16 pass TD | 10 INT | 128 rush yd | 3 rush TD | 9 fumbles

2020 final ranking: 28
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
3,720
Reaction score
1,939
Well it's all speculative and opinion of course.

I am one of the biggest supporters of Tua.

But I will try to be realistic based on what he has shown so far.

I'm taking him over Wentz, Goropollo ( butchered his name), Bridgewater, Mac Jones and Winston.

So I would comfortably move him to 17 right now.

If we fix the line and get him another solid WR I honestly believe he could Crack the top 10 or be right around there.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,797
Reaction score
15,347
Tua’s last four games really hurt him with rankings. Before that he was the 7th rated quarterback from ESPN, which may be the best indicator.

I definitely feel he's better than Mac Jones. No question, McDaniel could be the best thing that ever happened to Tua, career-wise.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,353
Reaction score
4,948
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
Let's hope McD truly does help him both with coaching and getting some more talent to support him. Defence was looking great again and just need to get weapons and hopefully have some linemen progress with an added RT.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
14,050
Reaction score
1,812
Location
Earth
I think Tua being ranked behind Jones is fair.
His stats are better.
Lets see what happens next year.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,310
Reaction score
3,364
It only focuses on this year's performance alone. I prefer to think long term and include as many factors as possible, for example, age and cost. Let me ask this to fellow fans. Including all of those factors, how many of those QBs right now would you trade for Tua straight up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom