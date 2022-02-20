NFL.com 2021 QB index Rankings

Maybe Memories
https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-qb-index-end-of-2021-nfl-season-rankings
I didnt see this posted…. Take it as you will.
Tua ranked around the Goffs, Baker Mayfields and Daniel Jones.
What do yall think is a realistic ranking for tua this year and potentially next year?
Rank
6
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · Year 4
2021 stats: 17 games | 63.3 pct | 4,407 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 36 pass TD | 15 INT | 763 rush yds | 6 rush TD | 8 fumbles
2020 final ranking: 5 | 2019: 18 | 2018: 32
Rank
17
Mac Jones
New England Patriots · Rookie
2021 stats: 17 games | 67.6 pct | 3,801 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 22 pass TD | 13 INT | 129 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 7 fumbles
Rank
22
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · Year 2
2021 stats: 13 games | 67.8 pct | 2,653 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 16 pass TD | 10 INT | 128 rush yd | 3 rush TD | 9 fumbles
2020 final ranking: 28
