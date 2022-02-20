NFL.com 2021 QB index Rankings

Well it's all speculative and opinion of course.



I am one of the biggest supporters of Tua.



But I will try to be realistic based on what he has shown so far.



I'm taking him over Wentz, Goropollo ( butchered his name), Bridgewater, Mac Jones and Winston.



So I would comfortably move him to 17 right now.



If we fix the line and get him another solid WR I honestly believe he could Crack the top 10 or be right around there.