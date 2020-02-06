NFL.com Grading the AFC East Rookie Class: Dolphins B

Fair mark at this point, but in reality you need to give a draft class 2/3 years. I think this mark could go a lot higher if Wilkins [a pro bowl or two in the future helps to justify the use of a r1 pick] and Dieter [an extra year for experience and better talent around him can only be a plus] do become long term starters, Van Ginkel showed a bit after a season ruined by injury [hello McMillian?]. If the running game takes off next season Cox could play a solid part in it, thought he may of gotten more opportunities but a poor OL doesn't help. Gaskin next season is make or break.

If Van Ginkel and Cox or Gaskin do become significant players, then an A mark with 4 contributing players from 6 picks would be fair.

Adding in the undrafted rookies - if Williams and Needham keep developing the way they started this year, even if one or two of the above don't pan out a A mark is still achievable.