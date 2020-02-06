NFL.com Grading the AFC East Rookie Class: Dolphins B

Vaark
RANK
B-
MIAMI DOLPHINS.
Round 1: (No. 13 overall) Christian Wilkins, DE, 16 games/14 starts.
Round 3: (78) Michael Deiter, OG, 16 games/15 starts.
Round 5: (151) Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB, 6 games/1 starts.
Round 6: (202) Isaiah Prince, OT, 4 games/2 starts (finished season on Bengals).
Round 7: (233) Chandler Cox, FB, 13 games/3 starts; (234) Myles Gaskin, RB, 7 games/0 starts.
Notable rookie FA signings: Nate Brooks, CB, 3 games/2 starts; Shaq Calhoun, OG, 10 games/ 7 starts; Nik Needham, CB, 12 games/11 starts; Preston Williams, WR, 8 games/7 starts.
The Dolphins' first two selections produced a pair of Year 1 starters, but they experienced varying degrees of success. Wilkins' most impressive trait might be his unrelenting motor, which allowed him to rack up an impressive 56 tackles despite lining up primarily on the defensive interior. He also flashed athleticism, versatility, infectious energy and a unique approach to trash talking ( "I'm not scared of you!"), but he didn't routinely disrupt opposing quarterbacks, which is the name of the game in 2020. (He did, however, boost the Dolphins' aerial attack with a one-handed touchdown grab in December.) Deiter led Miami's offense in snaps and probably has the most upside of any Dolphins O-lineman -- a low bar, to be certain -- but he was benched in favor of an undrafted rookie in December. GM Chris Grier's most impressive work might have actually come after the draft concluded, when he unearthed an undrafted gem on each side of the ball. Williams tied for the most catches among rookies (32) before suffering a torn ACL in Week 9. The 6-foot-5, 218-pounder put together quite a highlight reel in half a season. Meanwhile, Needham was pulled up from the practice squad in Week 6 and immediately tossed into the starting-lineup fire. He survived! And, at times, thrived, finishing the season with a team-high 11 pass breakups and two picks.
Combine/free agency focus: Throughout this rebuilding process, two words have been top of mind for Fin fans: Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa. OK, maybe one word -- Tua -- because we're a simple-minded species. The prolific Alabama quarterback has reportedly been the apple of Miami owner Stephen Ross' eye basically since the southpaw slinger burst on the scene with a national title-winning relief effort back in January of 2018. And while his season-ending hip dislocation this past November has A) only added to an extensive injury history andplaced his draft stock in flux, Tagovailoa decided to enter the draft following his junior campaign. Will the Dolphins look to target him at No. 5 overall? Might they move up or down before securing his services? With extensive draft currency at their disposal -- including five picks in the first 56 selections of this April's event -- Miami will be able to work the board. The question is: How compromised is Tua's body at this point? While he'll miss physical activities at the NFL Scouting Combine, the plan is to have him work out for teams before the draft. All medical check-ups will be the subject of breathless reporting between now and then. Whoever's quarterbacking the Dolphins -- in 2020 and beyond -- needs far better protection from his offensive line. One of the most amazing aspects of Ryan Fitzpatrick's inspired play in 2019 is that he was continually able to overcome the worst offensive line in football. (That's not hyperbole: Pro Football Focus ranked Miami 32nd in OL pass blocking efficiency.) Grier needs to address that sieve in free agency and the draft. Fortunately, the Dolphins are flush with cash, as a highly publicized roster turnover has left them with a gargantuan chunk of cap space.
