NFL Draft - Cancellation Possibility?

Looks like the Coronavirus is starting to get
public events cancelled and finally the biggest one to date, SXSW in Austin.
My wife asked me the other day if my hotel booking for the draft is refundable and thank goodness it is.
What do you guys think? It would be hard for the NFL to cancel the draft outright but might limit the fans attendance to a degree.
