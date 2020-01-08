Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 1,720
- Reaction score
- 1,778
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
NFL Film Breakdown: Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and how the Titan Offense is Getting it Done
The Titans offense flows through the run and the power of Derrick Henry. Tennessee ranked 3rd in the league with 2,223 yards on the ground with five yards an attempt. Throw in Ryan Tannehill’s resu…
weeklyspiral.com
An interesting read as to how the Titans offense works. I don't think they come out of this weekend with a win though.