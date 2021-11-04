 NFL Free Agency --- OT's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Free Agency --- OT's

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,219
Reaction score
12,341

Something a little more fun to talk about. This is from PFF.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Best available​

PlayerAgeThree-year PFF gradePos Rank
Terron Armstead3186.31
Orlando Brown Jr.2676.32
Duane Brown3782.33
Eric Fisher3173.44
Charles Leno Jr.3169.85
image-11.png


The Saints always find a way to fit the players they want to retain under the salary cap, but the 2022 offseason will present yet another challenge. Terron Armstead is a premier left tackle, and with players like Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth still playing at a high level into their 40s, 31 years old shouldn't scare any teams away in free agency. Entering his age-33 season, San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams reset the market at left tackle last offseason at $23.01 million per year, so there’s plenty of recent precedent weighing in Armstead’s favor from an age standpoint.

New Orleans is projected to be around $55 million over the 2022 salary cap when the offseason begins — a number that seems easily surmountable for general manager Mickey Loomis and vice president of football administration Khai Harley after clearing over $100 million in cap space last offseason. And it very well may be easy, but the Saints likely won’t have the luxury of an uber-cheap Winston to save them at the league’s most expensive position. If Armstead does reach the open market, there’s probably a good chance he, at least, comes close to resetting the market at tackle once again.

Depth options

The Bengals made the most polarizing decision of the 2021 NFL Draft in selecting LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase No. 5 overall. Chase’s 754 receiving yards through seven games are an NFL record, so with the gift of hindsight, it appears they made a good decision.

The opportunity cost of the decision to not draft Oregon tackle Penei Sewell meant they had to sign former Minnesota Vikings tackle Riley Reiff in free agency to keep Joe Burrow upright and healthy. Reiff has been OK so far adjusting to life as a right tackle after years operating exclusively at left tackle.

New York Jets tackle Morgan Moses — a surprise cap casualty of the Washington Football Team — and Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson also present solid options as well.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,219
Reaction score
12,341
Maybe someone like Cam Robinson?

I'd spend here, but it also looks like a good year for OT'S in the draft.
 
V

VanzGinkel

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 5, 2021
Messages
318
Reaction score
411
Age
35
Location
Northern Virginia
forget age, I would give Terron Armstead a 5 year deal. Duane Brown is 37 and still playing pretty good (even the guy from the Eagles was doing good in his later years), it seems like OT's last awhile in the league.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,219
Reaction score
12,341
Delvin said:
I'd say clean house and do both.
Click to expand...
Right. I think the rest of the season is about evaluating this group and Tua.

Maybe Hunt and Eichenberg are keepers. But no one has played well on the offensive line.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,852
Reaction score
11,112
Location
NE, Indiana
Gotta get some quality ones in here, no doubt. Age shouldn’t matter too much. Get a good OL.
 
