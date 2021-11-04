 NFL Free Agency --- RB's | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Free Agency --- RB's

SF Dolphin Fan

From PFF. I realize this list could/will change, but here are some of the possibilities at running back.

RUNNING BACK

Best available​

PlayerAgeThree-year PFF gradePos Rank
Chase Edmonds2671.31
Leonard Fournette2767.82
Melvin Gordon III2974.53
Raheem Mostert3081.84
James Conner2776.65
image-13.png


Depth options

The 2021 offseason didn’t have any top-end free agent running backs available once Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones signed his extension to run it back, and this year looks to be no different. Last year, the biggest free-agent contract doled out was a two-year, $11 million deal for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake, but his replacement with the Arizona Cardinals, Chase Edmonds, has been much better so far this season, though his backup James Conner is starting to eat into his workload rather significantly.

Teams should never spend a significant amount of free agency dollars on a running back even if some productive players are available, and the NFL seems to have finally figured that out.
 
John813

John813

Wouldn't mind a 1b guy so we don't have to reach in the draft but at same time no one there stands out. Mostert can't stay healthy.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

John813 said:
Wouldn't mind a 1b guy so we don't have to reach in the draft but at same time no one there stands out. Mostert can't stay healthy.
I'd stay away from SF running backs anyway. I think it's more about Shanahan's scheme.
 
wontrememberthis

i'm surprised by the ages to be honest, i'd have thought fournette was older and mostert younger, rbs wear out suddenly though, would be nice to find a surprise in the draft
 
VanzGinkel

i think we need more of a bulldozing runningback to pair with Gaskin. Gaskin seems to be getting better, so find a guy like Frank Gore who just plows through people. Anyone like that in the draft this year? We dont need to spend top dollar or a top pick on a runningback.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Travis34 said:
Agreed

I think the draft is the move here for a rb
In hindsight would you still take Phillips in the 2nd last draft with Harris and Williams still on the board? I know my answer and it was the same thing I thought then... Why would you draft a often injured defensive end when that much talent is still on the table
 
Travis34

Travis34

Good_Dylan said:
In hindsight would you still take Phillips in the 2nd last draft with Harris and Williams still on the board? I know my answer and it was the same thing I thought then... Why would you draft a often injured defensive end when that much talent is still on the table
Just say no to 1st round running backs
 
