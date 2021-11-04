NFL Free Agency --- RB's

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 16,219
- Reaction score
- 12,341
From PFF. I realize this list could/will change, but here are some of the possibilities at running back.
Teams should never spend a significant amount of free agency dollars on a running back even if some productive players are available, and the NFL seems to have finally figured that out.
RUNNING BACK
Best available
|Player
|Age
|Three-year PFF grade
|Pos Rank
|Chase Edmonds
|26
|71.3
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|27
|67.8
|2
|Melvin Gordon III
|29
|74.5
|3
|Raheem Mostert
|30
|81.8
|4
|James Conner
|27
|76.6
|5
Depth optionsThe 2021 offseason didn’t have any top-end free agent running backs available once Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones signed his extension to run it back, and this year looks to be no different. Last year, the biggest free-agent contract doled out was a two-year, $11 million deal for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake, but his replacement with the Arizona Cardinals, Chase Edmonds, has been much better so far this season, though his backup James Conner is starting to eat into his workload rather significantly.
Teams should never spend a significant amount of free agency dollars on a running back even if some productive players are available, and the NFL seems to have finally figured that out.